The livestock show circuit has put some miles on Allee Johnston's soul the past 10 years.
Johnston, 17, a senior at Faith Academy, has made trips to Forth Worth and San Antonio already this year, and she'll make additional trips to San Antonio, Houston and Austin before the year is up.
"It's been a lot," Johnston said. "Especially late nights when you're traveling to a show and you don't get home until late. My dad mainly feeds them but I come out here and help as much as I can. It's really something that I enjoy, so I wouldn't change it for the world."
Johnston will present lambs Fancy, Bullet, Tres and her carcass lamb at this year's Victoria Livestock Show.
For Johnston, who won reserve champion market lamb in 2020, it's emotional as she thinks about entering her final Victoria County show.
"I hope the younger generation can look up and say, 'Wow, she's done this for so long,'" Johnston said. "I just hope that they can all say that one day they want to be like me. That's the only thing I ask is that one day they want to be like, 'I want to be like her.' That's the one thing I want to leave with the younger generation."
Johnston previously had to manage preparing her lambs and heifers for show while also playing volleyball and softball for Faith Academy.
While she did play volleyball this past season, she decided not to play softball this year in order to focus on gaining points in the Texas Junior Livestock Association.
Averaging one show per month, Johnston's season would normally end in Houston, but she and her family decided to go through the whole circuit for her senior year, with her final show happening at the Austin Livestock Show in March.
"A couple days before show they'll get shorn really slick, and then I'll work with their legs," Johnston said on preparing her lambs for show. "Then the day of show, I'll blow them out and brush them and just get them in that mood. Just talk to them and tell them what's about to happen."
Showing lambs is something her family's done all her life and it's something Johnston has wanted to do ever since she watched her older brother, Kye, show lambs.
"We bonded through showing lambs and watching him show lambs, I grew up in that industry," Johnston said. "I've had lambs in my backyard my whole life. So, I kind of was born into it. But growing up, watching my brother was a big inspiration going into livestock."
Johnston's female lambs will be sent back to breeders once the circuits are complete, while her wethers will likely go to slaughter.
But for something that's taken up so much time her entire life, Johnston knows it will be hard to let go of showing lambs once the season is over.
"It's my last time that I'll ever show for Victoria County," Johnston said. "So, it's kind of emotional and I've thought about it. I'm not ready to give it up but I know I have to."
