The Victoria Art Walk returns Saturday with wine, fashion, festivities and donation opportunities for a good cause.
The event will feature 50 artists, 10 musicians, five wineries and a fashion show put on by C&J Productions from 4-9 p.m. in downtown Victoria.
The wine walk will raise funds for the Main Street Program, and Joshua “J.J.” Santellana Jr., 11, will speak at the fashion show to raise funds for a playground that is accessible for people with disabilitiesat Riverside Park, Art Walk Curator Claire Santellana said.
The funds raised through the wine walk will likely go to various programs and events by the Main Street Program, Santellana said.
Since the Victoria Art Walk was established, it has highlighted numerous downtown businesses and creative people from the local art, music, fashion communities, and now the culinary arts community with the addition of wine to the walk, she said.
"It's neat to see all the different forms of art come together," Santellana said.
The Victoria Art Walk will also mark the release of the second volume of Art House Magazine VTX, which highlights various artists around the community and those who support them, she said. The magazines will be at every location participating in the Art Walk and are expected to go fast, so people are encouraged to arrive early.
"I love this issue," Santellana said. "I think people are going to see the cover and want one."
There will also be activities for kids including cookie decoration at Blume and Flour; a tiny art show, which will showcase miniature art pieces from the Crossroads Art House summer camp students; caricature drawing at the DeLeon Plaza bandstand; and a glow paint splatter experience at 120 Main Place.
The Victoria Art Walk, as a free event for the community, has enabled some local artists to carve out a career with their creativity, Santellana said.
"It really means a lot to the artist," she said. "They really put their heart and soul out there, and it has been transformational for the artists ... When you are supporting artists, you are supporting local."