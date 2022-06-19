HALLETTSVILLE — When Moses Adams Jr. was 11 years old, he taught his grandmother to sign her name.

Adams was on hand for the Hallet Gallery's Juneteenth celebration on Sunday. He brought five quilts his grandma stitched by hand in the mid-1900s, to the Gallery as part of the Juneteenth exhibition and talks.

Adams was one of four speakers at the Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St., on Sunday to commemorate Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year. The bill that made Juneteenth a holiday was signed by President Joe Biden in June 2021. Adams said he was in Galveston for that celebration, June 19, 2021.

Galveston is where Juneteenth was born. Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War, and issued General Order No. 3. The order proclaimed all slaves held in Texas to be free.

That June day came 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the historic Emancipation Proclamation. Therefore, June 19th is recognized and celebrated as Juneteenth National Independence Day, the day all Americans were set free of the bonds of slavery.

Adams recounted how his family of sharecroppers struggled.

"My grandfather was a sharecropper," Adams, 75, said. "During that time, African Americans didn't have money to buy sewing machines. My grandmother made the quilts by hand."

Adams said he helped his grandmother create the quilts on display.

"My job was to cut the small pieces of the material. I had two jobs, cut the pieces and thread the needle for my grandmother," he said.

Adams' grandmother could not read or write, so when he was 11 he taught her to write so she could sign checks, he said. His grandmother emphasized the importance of education to him, and he went on to be the first member of his family to earn a college degree.

He got a degree in Art Education from Texas Southern University, an historically Black school, in 1970 and spent 26 years as an art educator for the Houston Independent School District.

Another speaker in Hallettsville on Sunday, Naomi Mitchell Carrier, also is an educator. She told the Victoria Advocate she is an historian educator. She has a museum in Hallettsville, the Mitchell Museum, "The only Black cultural institution in the county," according to its website.

Carrier delivered an impassioned speech on Sunday, focused on the continuation of progress made since emancipation.

"I want our fathers to be respected. In 1861 our enslaved people were valued more than the railroads, the banks, and the insurance companies combined. So, if these 300,000 people who were in Texas were not valued anymore when they were freed, we don't want them going free. We need them picking that cotton and chopping that cane. That's our livelihood. Slaves were the currency. Those who did not want them to go free were the perpetrators of violence," she said.

Carrier said she was a part of a Juneteenth special on the Nickelodeon cable channel aimed at teaching young viewers about Juneteenth. It aired on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Two local artists also spoke and displayed their art during Sunday's program.

Satori Davis, a senior at Sam Houston State University and a graduate of Hallettsville High School, shared pictures of a sea-themed mural she painted on the ceiling of a home in Huntsville, as well as other paintings she has done.

She spoke about how all the African Americans who sacrificed themselves for freedom made it possible for her to go to school and thrive, creating and sharing her art work.

The other local artist, Gene Grant, was the final speaker. His bio at the event said he is a "fourth generation South Central Texan whose great-grandfather helped construct the Lavaca County Court House."

Grant displayed four charcoal drawings he did. Four portraits of influential African American men: Frederick Douglass, Jack Johnson, Malcolm X and Michael Jordan.

Grant spoke with humility, saying he was jailed for nonpayment of child support years ago and while in jail he spent time drawing tattoos and other art for inmates to earn money for the commissary.

While talking about his drawing of Frederick Douglass, he explained how people in that time, pre-Civil War America, couldn't believe Douglass had his origins in slavery.

"He had been a slave. He was a skilled orator and a writer, so much so that the people who heard him speak said, 'There's no way you could have been a slave and be such a good orator and writer like this,'" Grant said.

The four drawings are a part of a series Grant is working on showcasing, "Black Excellence."

About 40 people attended the event at the Hallet Oak Gallery on Sunday, celebrating emancipation in Texas and African American talent and history in the Crossroads.