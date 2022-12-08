A jury sentenced a Victoria man to life in prison after finding him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old.
Guillermo Valdez was sentenced late Thursday in the courtroom of District Judge Eli Garza. Assistant District Attorney Zachary Miles was lead counsel for the state. Assistant District Attorney Andrea Harvey was second chair, and attorney Robert Williams represented the defendant.
“A life sentence in this case sends a strong message that sexual abuse of children will not be tolerated in our community,” Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said Thursday evening. “We are grateful to the jury for allowing our young victim and her family to finally put this behind them.”
Court records said the abuse occurred over 10 years ago.
The charge is a first degree felony, and the sentence must be served day for day, Filley Johnson said. There is no possibility of parole.