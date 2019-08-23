Saturday is the 20th anniversary Celebration of Crossroads Community Church of Yoakum. The event will be at 722 Front St. in Yoakum and is free to the public.
Festivities begin at 1 p.m. with games and bounce-house fun for the kids. There will be face painting, snowcones, popcorn and door prizes throughout the day.
Justin Todd Herod will be performing a concert for the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Herod is an award-winning singer, songwriter and musician from East Texas, who has written and produced 10 Christian Country/Blues and Country albums and toured the U.S. full time for more than 20 years. Herod was recognized as the Musician of the Year in 2017 through the Inspirational Country Music Association in Nashville. He has also received several Texas Country Music Awards, which include Christian Country Artist of the Year, Christian Country Song of the Year, and Country Songwriter of the Year.
For those attending, a meal will be provided immediately following in the fellowship hall.
