The Knights of Columbus Council 1329 will host a BBQ pork steak plate lunch Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Serving will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until all is sold. Meals include BBQ pork steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread and barbecue sauce, according to a news release.

Plate are $10 each and are available for drive thru only.

Proceeds will go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.

To reserve plates call the hall Sunday morning at 361-575-9214.

The Catholic Daughters will host a bake sale in conjunction with the BBQ lunch.

