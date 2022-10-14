The Knights of Columbus Council 1329 will host a BBQ pork steak plate lunch Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Serving will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until all is sold. Meals include BBQ pork steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread and barbecue sauce, according to a news release.
Plate are $10 each and are available for drive thru only.
Proceeds will go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
To reserve plates call the hall Sunday morning at 361-575-9214.
The Catholic Daughters will host a bake sale in conjunction with the BBQ lunch.