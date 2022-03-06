Officials from the University of Houston-Victoria, the City of Victoria and Keep Victoria Beautiful pose for a photo Tuesday before a Victoria City Council meeting where UHV was honored by Keep Victoria Beautiful for winning the Business Beautification Award for the month of March.
The Business Beautification Award is given based on public nominations followed by a review of each nominee by members of the Keep Victoria Beautiful award committee.
In addition to the award certificate, UHV received a metal sign to display for the month of March and was recognized during the March 1 Victoria City Council meeting.
The university also will be featured in radio spots during March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.