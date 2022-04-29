A record number of volunteers participated in the April 23 citywide Earth Day weekend cleanup hosted by Keep Victoria Beautiful.
During the event, 230 volunteers picked up 139 bags of trash, along with other bulky items), at eight sites along public highways.
This was the greatest participation for a KVB event since the City revived the program in 2020.
The Salvation Army, Chick-fil-A and Del Papa Distributing provided food and beverages to volunteers.
