Recommended changes to the way Texas funds community colleges have the support of Victoria College’s president, who says they would increase the college’s funding and help it better support students.

The recommended changes, which are expected to be taken up by the Texas Legislature after it returns in January, would tie the majority of funding to “measurable outcomes,” like degrees, certificates, dual credit course completions and transfers to four-year universities. They also recommend that the Legislature increase funding for grants and financial aid efforts.

The recommendations come from the Texas Commission on Community College Finance, which was established by the Legislature in 2021 and mostly consists of community college officials and legislators.

Jennifer Kent, Victoria College’s president, said Friday she, along with other community college leaders in Texas, are “unanimously on board” with the commission’s recommendations.

“We absolutely expect higher funding for Victoria College, but for all the community colleges, all 50 of us in Texas,” she said.

Kent serves on the Texas Association of Community Colleges’ executive and legislative committees, and said the association’s hopes from the commission were met.

“This is a historic moment for community colleges across the state,” she said.

A Texas Association of Community Colleges’ statement described the commission’s recommendations as “the cornerstone for drafting what will be the most transformative bill for the public two-year sector since 1973.”

“It moves away from a funding model that is static and merely redivides the same pie, to one that is dynamic and provides colleges with predictable funding based on their own success,” the association’s statement said about the recommendations.

Over the past decade, Victoria College’s funding through state appropriations has consistently declined, forcing the college to rely more on tuition and property taxes, the other two pillars of community colleges’ revenue.

The current state funding structure is mostly based around enrollment and the types of courses that colleges deliver.

The possible shift to funding based on outcomes comes as Victoria College’s enrollment is shifting towards industry based certifications and credentials instead of traditional credit courses, and as the college has expanded its relationship with the University of Houston-Victoria, its main university partner.

“Now it’s going to be about getting them to that finish line, it’s going to be outcomes based — did those students actually graduate and transfer to a university?” Kent said. “We’ve been aligning our efforts to that for the last few years.”

The commission also recommended providing financial aid for dual credit courses and increasing funding for already-existing grant programs.

“Students and poverty generally don’t have the same access to dual credit classes, generally, but this alleviates that,” Kent said. “This levels the playing field for everyone.”

The exact contours of potential legislation, like the dollar amounts fixed to specific student outcomes, aren’t clear yet. Nonetheless, Kent said the college is optimistic about the recommendations’ future in the upcoming legislative session.

“We’re hopeful and optimistic that the recommendations will come out in the end as a new funding system that we can all celebrate,” she said.

State Rep. Geanie Morrison has said she expects higher education, including the recommended changes to community college funding, to be one of the legislature’s priorities, and has said she supports changing the system.

At a Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon earlier this month, she described the commission’s work as “a very important issue that I think will pass, and will be much better for our community.”

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, the other half of Victoria’s state legislative delegation, said she was pleased by the commission’s draft recommendations in a Nov. 1 statement to the Advocate.

“This could be a roadmap to develop a new community college funding model. It prioritizes student affordability and the needs of local employers,” her statement said. “The intent of the Commission is to move Texas forward and help write the next chapter for community colleges across the state. That’s why I look forward to reviewing the final recommendations and possible legislation that may occur during the next legislative session.”