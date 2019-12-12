Kevin Koliba is seeking reelection as Calhoun County constable Precinct 4.
"I like helping our community and making things run better here and keeping everybody honest," he said.
The 46-year-old Republican took office in 2012 after initially discovering his passion for law enforcement while working as a volunteer firefighter. In addition to serving as a constable, he owns the Red Barn restaurant and music venue in Port Lavaca.
"I just always have liked helping in the community and really enjoy the law enforcement aspect of it," said Koliba, who earned his peace officer licenses from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement when he was elected as constable.
He said he is proud to have helped stop former county commissioner Roger Galvan and Port Lavaca businessman Aron Luna from stealing money from the community. Both pleaded guilty to first-degree felony theft by a public servant after they were arrested in 2016.
"I've stopped a drain on the county officials taking money from the community to put in their own pockets," he said. "I want to maintain what we have and make sure all the money gets put where it belongs and is used to benefit our community."
Koliba is running against Louis Warren and Jordan Lee for the Republican nomination in the March 3 primary.
To learn more about Koliba, residents can contact him at 361-550-8620 or kevin.koliba@calhouncotx.org.
