Dayna Williams-Capone is no longer the director of the Victoria Public Library after resigning in October, leaving Assistant Director Jessica Berger at least temporarily the library's helm as acting director.
Here are some key takeaways from that change in the library's leadership.
- Since the director position is coming open during the holidays, it might take time for the city to hire a new director. City Manager Jesús Garza said he didn't expect to go through that process until the new year, though he was hoping to get the position posted in November.
- While she didn't cite controversy as the reason for her resignation, Williams-Capone left at a time when the public library is certainly in the headlines. While some of the action around LGBTQ books and the library's collections policy has subsided, the new roster of Victoria Public Library Advisory Board members who have previously opposed some LGBTQ books raises the possibility of future developments.
- Williams-Capone was also a defender of LGBTQ books, saying earlier in the year that creating a separate section for controversial content could create an “uneven playing field” for accessing those materials.
- The library's director performs the initial review for books that face requests for reconsideration or removal. Over the past year, Williams-Capone recommended keeping books that some residents contested.
- Williams-Capone said she resigned to take a position where her experience is "respected and considered to be a benefit to the organization." Her new position consulting for the Austin-based Partners Library Action Network will take her around the state overseeing a library rescue grant, but she will still work with some Crossroads libraries.
- She said she thought her work and library policies were strong, but did not always go along with the Victoria City Council's aims, including around the process of revising the library's collections policy.
"What happened with city council, if you watch those, it's pretty clear that I provided some wonderful knowledge and I also presented them with very professionally done policies that were created by myself and my staff, and was told that those were not acceptable and were cookie cutter," she said.