Victoria College is no stranger to nontraditional students, but its newest enrollees are a bit young even by community college standards.

That’s because the summer is time for VC’s “Kids College” program, a series of educational day camps for local children.

Three different camps are going on this week, each with a different focus: a Lego engineering session, fashion designer session and survival tactics session.

It’s the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that VC has been able to put together a normal summer camp program, Workforce and Continuing Education Program Coordinator Mary Hardy said. While the college has been able to do a handful of-in person sessions in 2021, enrollment was down, and they also held virtual camps.

The campers at Tuesday morning’s Lego engineering camp were certainly happy to be there in person.

They weren’t working with any ordinary Legos, though. Instead, the paired-off campers were putting together Lego machines powered by manually compressed air.

One pair, 10-year-olds Sebastian Orozco and Brody Bickerdike, were building a Lego scissor lift. After the boys pumped air into the lift from a hand pump, they were able to just flip a switch on their build and watch it lift into the air by itself.

Instructor Janie Rodriguez said the campers would move on to more complicated power sources like solar panels later in the week.

Rodriguez, who’s an elementary school teacher in San Antonio during the school year, works for Fastforward Kids, one of the companies that VC works with to put on its Kids College programs. The company holds similar camps all over Texas each summer.

The Lego engineering camp tries to introduce the kids to STEM-based problem solving, Rodriguez said. The campers have to complete exercises like figuring out how to make a Lego volcano erupt or building a maze for marbles without instructions, but really, their favorite part is usually the free-building time, where they can let their creativity run wild.

Nayeli Martinez and Lilyan McDonald, aged 10 and 8, echoed that idea and said they both like to play with Legos at home, though they didn’t have the cool air-powered Legos they were getting to build at camp. The pair was working on their first build of the day, a construction crane, which was laid out in pieces across their desk.

Other campers sorted through bins of loose Lego bricks and connectors in the back of the room, looking for the right piece for their in-progress creation, or double-checked their instructions to make sure they had the details right.

This week’s sessions have about 60 kids altogether, Hardy said, and the college also hosted a series of nature-focused camps last week, in partnership with the Mid-Coast chapter of Texas Master Naturalists. Those campers learned about important environmental subjects, such as pollinators and flowers, wild bird rehabilitation and water-based ecosystems.

The other Kids College sessions this week — fashion design and survival tactics — teach kids how to put on fashion shows, coordinate patterns, purify water and perform first aid.