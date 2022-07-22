The end of summer break is getting closer every day, but the Victoria Public Library’s summer activities are still going strong, giving area families a chance on Thursday for some relaxed Lego fun.
The impromptu Lego Lab challenged kids to build a maze for a marble to roll through, but as kids often do, many of the visitors ended up putting their own spin on things.
Five-year-old Christian Seyfert put together a Lego boat instead, helpfully clarifying that his model could also “be like a place where you store the boat or charge it.”
His friend James Stafford, age 8, took a more straightforward approach and went along with the loosely assigned task of building a maze.
James said he enjoyed playing with Legos, though he typically likes to follow the instructions, especially with Batman-themed sets, his current favorite.
Once they finished their maze, the kids could ask Noelle Elkins, the library's youth programs supervisor, to give them a marble or two so they could take their creations out for a test run.
Elkins said this summer's youth programs have been very successful so far.
"It's been going really well," she said. "Our numbers are really up from last year."
The teen-oriented events are a particularly bright spot, with attendance almost doubling what the library saw a year ago. One event starring radical reptiles was so popular they had to hold a second session to accommodate all the guests.
Their youth programming focuses on being family friendly, Elkins said, so families with kids of different ages can attend. They've seen a lot of older kids attend with their younger siblings, and gotten a lot of positive feedback from parents.
One such parent at Thursday's event was Sarah Soares, who said her family attends a lot of different library events.
"This is something they (her children) can do together. I love their programs at the library, they're very important," she said, adding that it was one of few family events she's found in Victoria since moving here.
Soares' daughter, 8-year-old Mily, was working on a maze featuring a zig-zag ramp. Mily said she liked the library's art events, but her favorite this summer was the reptile show, where she was able wear a snake around her shoulders.
Another parent, Elizabeth Moreno, said her family has been coming to the library's events since her daughter, Mikaela, was less than a year old. She's now 7, and was working on her maze, which included a bridge for the marble to roll underneath.
