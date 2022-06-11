The librarians at the Victoria Public Library weren’t telling anybody to be quiet on Saturday afternoon, and even if they were, nobody would have been able to hear them over the drumbeats coming from the Big Bang Drum Circle.
The event, part of the Victoria Bach Festival, gave kids a chance to learn a little about percussion and hand drums from local percussionist Nick Stange.
“I know it’s summer, but I’ll make you learn the names of a couple things,” he said to the kids at the beginning of the highly interactive music class.
The kids got to play three different types of drums, the bongos, the conga and the djembe, and learned how to play three different types of drumbeat, the bass sound, the open sound, and the slap sound.
Stange told the young percussionists to make a cup with their hands to play the bass sound, but to “act like it’s hot” for the open note.
After both the kids and their parents spent a little time learning how to play a rhythm — the consensus was that the kids outperformed their parents — it was time for solos.
Each musician got a chance to show off their creativity and what they’d learned about the drums in their own solo, which were always met with loud applause. They even learned how to properly bow after a drum solo: bend at the waist, look down long enough to make sure your shoes are tied, and straighten back up.
Stange has been putting on the event for about four years with the Bach festival, and he said that his favorite part each year is seeing the kids who were hesitant to play at the beginning come out of their shells. That was certainly the case on Saturday, as even the most reluctant drummers were letting loose on their solos by the end.
Even though they were having fun, the kids had to face some pretty tough questions about the instruments they were playing.
“What’s that thing you shake that looks like an egg?” Stange asked them. “An egg shaker!” they all replied.
Emily Moeller, one of the parents at the event, said that she appreciated the educational aspect of the event.
“I thought it was great that we could come here and learn something,” she said.
Her son, Jonah, said that his favorite of the drums was the conga, and that he particularly enjoyed his solo. As for his personal highlight of the day, Jonah kept it simple: “Hitting them,” he said.
Addie Sturm, another one of the young musicians at the event, said that her favorite was the djembe.
Of course, percussion doesn’t come without any risks.
“If you party too hard, your hands will hurt,” Stange warned the drummers.
As the drumming wound down and the event came to a close, the kids had one more challenge. As everyone filed out, each kid could get one more chance to make some noise on the drums, but only if they could properly name each one.
Thankfully, they each managed to earn one more go at pounding out some music.
