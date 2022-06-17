Victorians won’t just be able to check out a new book when they visit the Victoria Public Library this summer — they’ll also be treated to an art show, courtesy of some of Victoria’s youngest artists.

The art is from the library’s tiny art show, where about 20 kids aged 10 to 18 painted and drew inside one of the library’s meeting rooms on Tuesday.

The paintings and drawings will hang in the library’s teen area, and visitors can vote on which piece they think is best. The winning artist will receive a custom art prize from the library.

One of the tiny artists at the event on Tuesday was Ryan Elliott, who was putting together a sketch of Nezuko, a character from his favorite manga series "Demon Slayer."

Ryan said he often checks out his manga books from the library and that he attends a lot of the library’s summer programs. He particularly enjoys meeting people and hanging out with his friends there, he said.

Two of his fellow artists were Jaida Martinez and Leah Zuniga, both 10, who were working on painting a bright orange and purple sunset.

Leah said she really likes the library’s summer art programs, and like Ryan, she said that graphic novels, especially "The Baby-Sitters Club," were her favorite books.

The art show and competition is one part of the library’s larger push to bring more teens into the library, both during the summer and school year. At least on Tuesday, that push was successful. The art event had about double the attendance of usual summer activities, according to the library’s Youth Program Supervisor Noelle Elkin.

They're especially trying to make the teen area more of a draw for Victoria’s teenagers, Elkin said, so they are hoping that redecorating it with the kids’ art will be one of the first steps in the process of revamping that corner of the library.

Summer programs are a big attraction for the library in terms of youth engagement, and the library holds about triple the number of events in the summer than during the school year, according to Elkin.

They’ve recently realized that arts- and crafts-focused programs tend to be the most popular type of event for teenagers, so the youth program is using those sorts of events — like the tiny art show — to get older kids to the library.

Gisek Ledezma, one of the parents at the tiny art event, said her family comes to a lot of the library’s summer programming.

“I’m just looking to find as many summer activities as I can,” she said.

Of course, reading is also a big part of the library’s summer efforts. All kids under 18 are able to participate in the summer reading program, where kids log their books and get entries into a prize drawing based on how many pages they read. The library is looking toward setting up a digital logging system in the future, Elkin said, but for now it’s on paper.

As for the rest of the summer, Victoria’s kids can look forward to Lego labs, "crafternoons," family fort nights, science programs and more. A full calendar can be found on the library’s website.