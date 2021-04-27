State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, is one of five Senators appointed by Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to serve on the budget conference committee.
The committee is tasked with producing the final version of the state’s nearly $250 billion spending bill and the only piece of legislation lawmakers must pass during the legislative session.
The Senate team will be led by Senate Finance Chair Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, and includes Senators Joan Huffman, R-Houston, Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, and Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, alongside Kolkhorst. The House of Representatives has yet to appoint their respective committee members.
“I am honored to have been selected by Lt. Governor Patrick for this serious responsibility. Our state budget matters to every Texan and I will work hard to see that we maximize every dollar,” said Kolkhorst in a news release Tuesday. “I am fully committed to negotiating with our House colleagues as we work together to craft a fiscally responsible state budget that is both conservative and compassionate.”
The conference committee is responsible for creating a balanced budget that reconciles the differences that currently exist between the Senate and House proposals. This will be Kolkhorst’s sixth time to serve on the state’s influential budget conference committee.
“I know that Chair Nelson and Senators Huffman, Kolkhorst, Nichols and Taylor will make sure our state budget reflects our commitment to conservative principles,” said Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. “Their continued hard work will ensure that the Texas economy remains one of the strongest in the United States and a force in the rest of the world.”
