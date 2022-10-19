About 60 Republicans gathered in Cuero Tuesday evening — dressed to the nines and exuding a welcoming enthusiasm — to celebrate state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst's birthday and honor former DeWitt County Republican Party Chairman Paul Guidry.
The gathering first recognized and honored Guidry, who was chairman from 2017-2022. Before that, beginning in 2013, he served as a precinct chair and county vice chair. Kolkhorst gave Guidry a copy of a special House proclamation honoring his service, saying he was tireless in his devotion.
Kolkhorst urged the people who had gathered for the event, at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade St., at 5:30 p.m., to strengthen "the thin red line" by casting Republican votes down the ballot in the coming election and to bring others to vote.
So important is this campaign, Kolkhorst told the group, that since August, she had traveled 7,577.8 miles in Senate District 18 either for the campaign or in her state duties.
Texas, she said, is the thin red line holding out for liberty, traditional values and country, sandwiched between the blue masses on either coast.
"Let's talk about where we are in America in this election. We went at one point from trying to make our country the greatest it could be, to begging the rest of the world for baby formula," Kolkhorst said. "Inflation is at its highest rate than it has been in the last 40 years."
The audience nodded and called out agreement as Kolkhorst spoke, often applauding.
At one point, Kolkhorst urged Texas to drill more oil wells.
"There was a decision made to spend down our oil reserves. How do you refill those reserves?" Kolkhorst asked and then shouted, "We sit here in DeWitt County on top of the Eagle Ford Shale and I'm telling you, Drill, baby, drill! We have enough oil and gas in this state alone to fuel America for somewhere between 500-800 years."
She expressed a concern about a recent report that said gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke received 52% of his campaign contributions from out of state. She said he receives still more from recent transplants to the state of Texas, saying a couple large donations were from former Californians who had only lived in Texas for about a year.
She summarized her views about what she called the thin red line, saying "We are a state that was once its own country. We love our liberty. We love our freedoms. And that is what this election is all about. We're going to win and we're going to win big. But, I am campaigning again to win your vote."
One attendee shared a story about Kolkhorst, saying the senator is personable and accessible.
"I taught the seniors at Cuero High School, and we would take a trip up to the Capitol in Austin," Tresa Urbanovsky, Precinct 401 Republican chairwoman, said. "I would take them up to visit Senator Kolkhorst and she would come out and spend a lot of time talking with them. That's how she is."