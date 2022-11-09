State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst declared victory in the race for the District 18 Senate seat at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. As the counts were being finalized Wednesday, Kolkhorst's lead hardened like concrete.
Kolkhorst, 58, a Republican, garnered 185,691 votes, or 66.2% of votes cast, while her opponent Josh Tutt, 30, a Democrat, finished with 94,920 votes, or 33.8%. The final count was a nearly perfect ⅔ to ⅓ split.
Kolkhorst, a Republican, was first elected to the District 18 Senate seat in 2014 and has served three terms. Before that, she served in the Texas House of Representatives, beginning in 2001.
This will be Kolkhorst's fourth term in the Senate.
Tutt said he was happy with his showing in the election and he plans to run again, although he doesn't know for which office or when.
"I feel pretty happy about the results. I slept well and I have a smile on my face today," Tutt said Wednesday. "My priority was to give people a choice, and they had a choice this time. I'm excited to see I won six precincts in Victoria County. I competed roughly in the ballpark of the statewide Democrats. The main thing is that the people of Victoria deserve more options on the ballot. I fell in love with Victoria a little more every time I visited there."
Kolkhorst could not be reached Wednesday for a comment.