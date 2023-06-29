As an employee of the Victoria Public Library, it makes sense that Sarah Macias loves to read and discuss literature. But past participation in book clubs could sometimes prove demanding when forced to keep up with a club’s reading schedule while juggling other responsibilities.
“It is a lot of pressure when you're just like doing your daily life,” Macias said. “You're like, ‘Wait a minute, I've got to make sure I'm on the same page as everyone else.’”
For those intimidated or overwhelmed by the pace of a conventional book club, the No Pressure Book Club might be a perfect fit as it has been for Macias.
Just four months old, employees of the Victoria Public Library launched the book club in February with a sensibility in mind. As part of the library’s programming team, Public Service Librarian Brianna Valenzuela and Macias run the monthly meetings, which have lately seen between five to 10 attendees.
A handful of traits set the group apart from traditional book clubs. For one, they do not meet in the quiet, reserved setting of a library, but instead, couple blocks away at Victoria’s Moonshine Drinkery on Santa Rosa Street. Discussions over the cocktail-lined tables are open-ended and vary from topics like members’ favorite children books from when they were young to the challenges of reading during a flight.
Perhaps the club’s most laid-back quality is its parameters regarding reading material.
“(With us), you don’t get pressured into reading a book you don’t want to read,” Valenzuela said.
No Pressure does not assign any specific monthly book for members to read. Instead, they choose broad topics and genres, leaving the choice up to participants. June’s topic was retold mythology and fairytales. Members chose titles like Naomi Novak’s “Uprooted,” a loose re-telling of “Beauty and the Beast,” and Maria Adelmann’s “How to Be Eaten: A Novel,” a modern reimagining of classic fairly tale characters like Little Red Riding Hood as modern women.
Other themes are as broad as the group’s pick for February, romance, and as unique as the club’s pick for this November, stories with an unreliable narrator. “Summer travels” is set for July’s theme and attendees can bring any book where characters “go on a trip, big or small,” per the club’s theme description.
“I've never been to one (meeting) where anyone read the same book for that month,” said Victoria resident and regular attendee Keisha Smith. “Other people may have read that book before … which I think is fun.”
At June’s meeting, the group went around the table and gave brief synopses of their individual book choices, discussed what they liked, what they did not like and whether they would recommend their books to others. Then, Macias and Valenzuela would posit open-ended questions to the group like “did you learn anything?” or “did your book make you see classic myths or fairytales in a new way?”
Members say they keep coming is the club’s less than rigid parameters and avoidance of “pretentious” discourse that can often accompany literary discussions.
At the most recent meeting, some attendees joked about the over-the-top debate at book clubs they have attended in the past, with one saying “this isn’t grad school, I don’t want to go back to that.”
Attendees say anyone who likes to read is welcome, and the club gives chance to get out of the house and talk about their favorite stories. Others say the club's more relaxed sensibility offers an opportunity to socialize and get to know new people one might otherwise not meet.
“Even though I’ve only lived here a few months, I felt like I could just hop right in,” said attendee Tawnie West, wife of city assistant attorney, Adam West. “I get to hear from people I wouldn’t normally meet here and (hear) about books that I definitely wouldn’t have normally picked up.”
The library-sponsored club usually meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Wednesday of each month, with the next meeting set for July 26. Those interested can find out more from the events calendar section on the Victoria Public Library’s website.
Club members will tell you, the only real requirements are love for literature, a laid-back mindset and a want to discuss some of your favorite stories.
“You just have to want to read,” Smith said. “This club is so open-ended, books can be fiction or nonfiction and can even be children’s books, young adult or adult. It’s really a chance to stay with what you love or find new things that add to what want to you read.”