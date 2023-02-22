Officers arrested Britney Martinez, 23, of Laredo, on Tuesday, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Martinez has since been released.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA —A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated second offense case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 21 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Louise woman by deputies Feb. 21 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Orange Grove woman by deputies Feb. 21 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 21 on suspicion of vehicle burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Orange Grove man by deputies Feb. 21 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Feb. 21 on a warrant charging him with a parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Rio Grande City man by deputies Feb. 21 on suspicion of unlawfully using a criminal instrument and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension without resolution of fines.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member by impeding breathe or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 21 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assaulting a public servant case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Austin man by deputies Feb. 21 on warrants charging him with two counts of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 22 on warrants charging him with parole violation and continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 22 on a warrant charging her with home burglary.