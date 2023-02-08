Temperatures in Victoria dipped to a nippy 33 degrees on the first night of February, but at 9 p.m., Moonshine Drinkery started heating up. The background music faded out. The lights dimmed. The sequined curtains in the back parted ... and Chase Brown came out singing.
For the next few hours, Brown — a crooner of country western music and wrangler of ladders — titillated a packed house with a set full of twangy ballads and outfit changes. In the absence of a tip jar, fans showed their appreciation by tucking bills into the native son's waistband.
Brown is in his second year of a residency in Las Vegas, where he performs every Friday at the venue Notoriety. But the Feb. 1 performance in downtown Victoria was something of a return to his roots.
"He's family now, of course," said Genevieve Robles, hospitality manager at Moonshine Drinkery. Brown's last public appearance in the Crossroads was a November 2021 show at Schroeder Hall, but it had been a few years since he took to the stage at the Victoria bar and speakeasy.
"It was cool just to have him downtown again on a Wednesday," Robles said.
Brown's fans fondly recalled his Wednesday night performances at the now-shuttered Downtown Bar and Grill. One of those in attendance last Wednesday was Monica Cortinas, of Victoria, who caught the show with a group of friends.
"The last time we all saw him together was 14 years ago," she said. "We kind of reunited."
Cortinas noted that Brown's ladder, which he uses in various ways throughout his act, seemed to be an upgrade on the wooden one she remembered. But for Brown, the performance felt like old times.
"It was like a time warp," he said.
Despite his regular gig in Sin City, Brown said he felt from the first song that a fire had been lit under him. A typical performance might last for 90 minutes, he said, but he estimates last week's show was closer to three hours.
In 2023, fans can find Brown performing in Las Vegas or even take a trip across the pond to see his first appearance in the English Elvis Experience in England next October. He's also working on recording his first studio album. But even with a jam-packed schedule, he's certain he will be back.
"At least every year, or two years, I will always make it a point to get back home for the people that can't get out there to see me," he said.