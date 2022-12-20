Robert Zawadzki, a founding faculty member at the University of Houston-Victoria remembered for his approachability and educational impact in the Crossroads, died Dec. 2. He was 90 years old.

Zawadzki taught special education at UHV since the university opened in 1973 until his retirement in 2000, rising from an assistant professor to an associate professor to a full professor.

"Robert Zawadzki was a founding faculty member of UHV, and he has made a lasting impact on the university and the community," university President Bob Glenn said in a statement. "The UHV community is sad to hear of his passing, and we send our condolences to his family. Dr. Zawadzki will be missed by many, and we are honored that he chose to dedicate so much of himself and his efforts to UHV and higher education in our community."

Others echoed those sentiments, praising Zawadzki both as a professor and as a person.

"He was a very, very well-liked person," Paul Janda, a former teacher certification analyst at UHV whose office was next door to Zawadzki's in the 1980s, said. "He was accessible to his students. His door was always open. He was a very approachable guy, willing to do what was needed to help his students succeed."

Cindy Mutchler, a kindergarten teacher at HJM Elementary School in Port Lavaca and one of Zawadzki's former students, said she still thinks about some of the things she learned in his class while she's teaching.

"He just drew you in," she said. "He was just one of those people who could talk, get on a tangent, and talk forever, and you would just sit there and listen because he was so animated."

Mutchler, who's been a teacher for 24 years, remembered his classes fondly, and said he would combine a dry sense of humor with technical lessons that prepared teachers for the complications and nuances of real-life classrooms.

"You would be laughing and learning at the same time," she said.

He was named a professor emeritus by the university after he retired in 2000, and an endowed scholarship for graduate students studying special education, the Bob and Lee Zawadzki Endowed Scholarship, was created.

"I think people always looked up to Dr. Zawadzki as a man of integrity. People had respect for him, and he was always very kind and wanted to treat people the same," Laura Smith, former director of human resources at UHV, said.

Smith remembered Zawadzki's annual Christmas parties, where he and his first wife would cook and prepare for hours to entertain a houseful of guests.

"You could hardly move. It'd be so packed," she said.

He was also active in the Victoria community, serving as a part of the Victoria school board, and was a part of the Victoria Rotary Club, The Victoria Club, Phi Delta Kappa and other community organizations, according to his obituary. He served two tours in the Korean War as a U.S. Marine, and earned his doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh.

Linda Caldwell, the past president of the Victoria Rotary Club, said he had perfect attendance as a Rotarian for over three decades, and served as president for a year from 1984-85.

"He was a good friend to everybody. Everybody loved him," Caldwell said, adding, "He was really a cool guy. I just loved him to death."

Zawadzki left a "huge legacy behind" in local education, according to Mutchler.

"He really left something behind that these different populations of children are going to benefit from for many, many, many years," she said. "And it was just from that little bit of foundation, and his push for people to be more aware of the fact that we're not all the same, and we don't all have the same exact brain patterns ... we don't all have the same speech. He really set the tone for that in this entire area, especially Calhoun County."