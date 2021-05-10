Conversations about the project to widen and deepen the Matagorda Ship Channel will continue at the Lavaca Bay Foundation's monthly meeting May 20.
Raymond Butler, an engineer who specializes in marine transportation and port issues, will present the foundation's perspective on why and how the Calhoun Port Authority and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should involve other agencies and local stakeholders in the project on a more ongoing basis, according to a news release from the foundation.
The presentation comes after the Foundation and the Matagorda Bay Foundation sent a letter to the Corps of Engineers voicing their concerns with the project, which they have yet to get a response to.
In the letter, the foundations called on the Corps to issue supplemental environmental impact statements and start an Interagency Coordination Team similar to the one that convened for the Houston-Galveston ship channel expansion project in the 1990s.
The goal of involving stakeholders is to ensure the project is both economically and environmentally beneficial, the foundation said.
Butler was involved in the expansion of the Houston Ship Channel and is a consultant for ports and marine transportation companies, according to the news release. He also was involved in the formation of the Lavaca Bay Foundation.
The foundation said it continues to invite the Calhoun Port Authority and Corps to engage in dialogue with the local community about the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.