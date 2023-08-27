A Lavaca County family was honored Saturday morning at Sweet Home Cemetery for having eight brothers serve in the military, seven in the same war.
Members of the Janak family in Lavaca County were honored with a commemorative plaque placed on top of Albert & Helena Janak’s grave at the cemetery. Albert and Helena Janak raised 14 children on their farm in Lavaca County. Eight of their 10 sons enlisted in the military during World War II and the Korean War, with seven serving in the U.S. Army and one in the U.S. Air Force.
The idea for the plaque first came about from Gus Janak, 89, the youngest of the eight Janak brothers who served in the military. Gus is the last living Janak who served alongside his brothers and he wanted to honor them for their service with a plaque at his parents' gravesite.
Janak was inspired by seeing his brothers serve their country and he enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War.
“They made such an impression on me when they came home on furlough, I said, ‘I want to be like one of them.’” Janak said.
U.S. Army veteran Brad Woods got involved with Janak and helped him carry out his goal. Woods became interested in helping the Janak family after connecting with their story.
“I've been overseas and lost a brother, not a blood brother, but a brother in arms,” Woods said.
“I know that pain and I know that loss. This family put eight of its own on the line for that.”
The plaque and ceremony was backed by local veteran organizations, such as Warriors Weekend and the Vietnam Veterans of America. The ceremony was attended by several members of the Janak family and other veterans.
The Janak family’s dedication to military service continues today, with several members of the family serving in the armed forces after the eight Janak brothers' service in World War II and the Korean War.
The importance of the family’s plaque is imperative for Woods. Not just for its significance in Lavaca County but for the Janaks' place in history.
“If you're not a student of history, you're doomed to repeat it,” Woods said.
“That's what this is. This is history.”