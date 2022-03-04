The district court jury trial scheduled for Monday at the Lavaca County Courthouse has been cancelled. If you received a jury summons for this day you do not need to appear, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, emergency management coordinator.
Lavaca County jury duty canceled for March 7
