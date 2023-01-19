When he was 23 years old, Jason Scheff became the lead singer of the iconic multiplatinum band Chicago, replacing Peter Cetera. He led the band's vocals for over 30 years.
"It came out of nowhere," Scheff said Monday. "It's unbelievable to replace an iconic voice like Peter Cetera. When I was brought in to audition, I thought I would walk in, give it a great shot but crash and burn."
Scheff will be in Victoria for a 7:30 p.m. performance dubbed "Jason Scheff's Chicago Nights" with the Victoria Symphony on Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive.
Scheff, 60, lives in Los Angeles, and that also is where he auditioned all those years ago. He said he grew up in southern California, performing in the San Diego area.
"It's amazing that over the decades there have been multiple generations to have had Chicago's music as the soundtrack of their lives," Scheff said. "If you experienced Chicago's music between 1985-2016, you'll hear the voice in Saturday's concert."
Nineteen-eighty-five is when Scheff took over lead vocals for the band. During his era as lead singer, Chicago released hits such as "Will You Still Love Me," "If She Would Have Been Faithful" and 1989's Billboard Song of the Year "Look Away," he said.
Scheff's lead vocals debuted on the 1986 single "25 or 6 to 4," a remake of the band's 1970 hit song, Scheff's biography said.
"Scheff eventually went on to be one of the principle song writers and a major factor in the success of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band," the bio said. "Serving as the lead singer during undoubtedly the height of Chicago's fame, Scheff can be heard on the (group's) smash hits."
Scheff has since recorded as a member of Generation Radio with members of Rascal Flatts and Journey. Their debut album was released in August.
"Generation Radio is a combination of Chicago meets Rascal Flatts meets Tom Petty," Scheff said.
Scheff cut his teeth on Chicago's music, before his time as the group's lead singer, he said.
"Every time I get to perform this music, it reminds me of growing up in the 1970s," Scheff said. "This is an incredible body of work."
The Victoria performance will include orchestral adaptations of Chicago's hits during Scheff's time as lead singer.
Scheff offered some advice to young artists trying to make it in the music business, or any business, for that matter.
"When you go in to audition or try out, have as little in the expectation category as possible," Scheff said. "If you can do that, you release that pressure from yourself."
He has never been to Victoria, Scheff said.
"I'm excited to see you guys in Victoria," Scheff said. "Come and relive the memories with me. I promise you it's going to be a really fun night.
Tickets are on sale a VictoriaSymphony.com.