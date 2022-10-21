Editor’s note: To help voters learn more about the state-level candidates in the Nov. 8 election, the Advocate is printing profiles provided by the League of Women Voters in contested races.
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham - Republican
Campaign Website: dawnbuckingham.com
Allocation of federal funds: When federal funds for natural disaster relief are allocated, how would you ensure that communities with the highest needs are prioritized?
When catastrophe strikes the Texas coast, I’ll be there every step of the way to help Texans recover.
I grew up in a small town along the Texas coast, so I know firsthand just how devastating a major hurricane can be and what people need in its aftermath. As Land Commissioner, I'll make sure the GLO is fully prepared to respond to catastrophic storms that impact our coast.
The Alamo: As the head of the agency that manages the Alamo, what story should it tell?
I am, and always have been, a champion for the preservation of our Texas history. As a State Senator, I laid down the legal challenge to keep the Cenotaph in its rightful place out front.
Our Alamo should tell the story of Texas' revolution and of course the battle at the Alamo itself.
Coastal Planning: What measures would you implement to restore and protect the Texas coast, wetlands, and structures along the coast to minimize damage from major storms?
Our coastal communities deserve a Land Commissioner that is as tough and resilient as they are.
As a state senator, I am proud to have supported measures to fund flood mitigation, prepare for construction of a coastal spine, and more. Investing in coastal infrastructure to mitigate the effects of hurricanes is just smart. We can save lives and protect property with these investments.
Priorities: What would be your highest priorities for the next four years, and how do you intend to accomplish them?
I'm running for Texas Land Commissioner to improve the lives of all Texans and protect the Texas we know and love for future generations.
As the first female Land Commissioner in history, my priorities are unleashing Texas oil and gas production, keeping our communities safe by securing the border, and protecting the Permanent School Fund to ensure that every child has a great public education.
Jay Kleberg- Democrat
Campaign Website: jay4tx.com
Allocation of federal funds: When federal funds for natural disaster relief are allocated, how would you ensure that communities with the highest needs are prioritized?
Centering the voices of communities most impacted by natural disasters and least-supported by our government is a priority for my campaign and will continue to be a priority for me as commissioner. As Land Commissioner, I will emphasize the reformation of disaster relief and recovery programs at the General Land Office. This will ensure Texans most affected have the proper funding.
The Alamo: As the head of the agency that manages the Alamo, what story should it tell?
The story of the Alamo is as far reaching and complex as Texas itself. The Alamo is a symbol of Texan and Tejano pride and we must honor those contributions to Texas. It’s also important to consider the role of early Black Texans and slavery in our history, as well as indigenous groups who inhabited the site for centuries. All of these groups should have input in the conversation on the Alamo.
Coastal Planning: What measures would you implement to restore and protect the Texas coast, wetlands, and structures along the coast to minimize damage from major storms?
An example of measures I support is the nearly $30 billion investment in protection measures for the Texas Gulf Coast, including a coastal storm barrier in Galveston and beach restoration efforts on South Padre Island. As Land Commissioner, I would prioritize projects like these and work with all stakeholders to secure funding for these projects and other disaster mitigation and recovery efforts.
Priorities: What would be your highest priorities for the next four years, and how do you intend to accomplish them?
Reforming the GLO disaster programs to ensure all Texans can recover from the last storm and prepare for the next one. Expanding carbon storage opportunities by opening leases in Texas’ submerged lands. Responsibly expanding renewable energy production on state lands to diversify our revenue base. Reforming and modernizing the Veterans Land Board to expand and improve Veteran services in Texas.
Alfred Molison - Green Party
Campaign website: Did not provide one
Allocation of federal funds: When federal funds for natural disaster relief are allocated, how would you ensure that communities with the highest needs are prioritized?
When elected, I’ll conduct an administrative review of disaster relief best practices, before potential events and afterwards to see how well we helped Texans and how we can improve. With public participation, a data driven approach can help us get relief to those who need it most, quickly, efficiently, and fairly. A disaster doesn't care what walk of life you come from.
The Alamo: As the head of the agency that manages the Alamo, what story should it tell?
The story of the Alamo should be broadened to include contemporary scholarship on the myth making process of our history. As Texans, we need to include the good, the bad, and the ugly of our historical narrative. Works like "Forget the Alamo," and "Lies Across America" belong in our adult understanding of this great state we love.
Coastal Planning: What measures would you implement to restore and protect the Texas coast, wetlands, and structures along the coast to minimize damage from major storms?
Storm barriers may be key in providing protection of our major living spaces along the coastline. When elected I'll leverage the power to the Land Commissioner to see what works, what's practical, and what's feasible. This will be a huge undertaking. But as in much of life it's a matter of paying a small, preventive amount now or a catastrophic amount later. All such planning requires the decision-making input of the public.
Priorities: What would be your highest priorities for the next four years, and how do you intend to accomplish them?
Species habitat and preservation. Texas wetlands are precious to our species survival. I would also renovate and upgrade the electricity grid. I would accomplish these by reforming the office and including more stakeholder input and financial and procedural transparency. In addition to reliable electricity infrastructure, conservation and protection of the environment are the only options that make any sense. Texas critters matter