Editor’s note: To help voters learn more about the state-level candidates in the Nov. 8 election, the Advocate is printing profiles provided by the League of Women Voters in contested races.
Texas Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian - Republican
Campaign Website: ChristianForTexas.com
Natural Gas Facility Weatherization: What further changes, if any, are needed to ensure that Texas has sufficient power in times of extreme weather conditions?
During Winter Storm Uri, wind generated less than 6% of our electricity despite averaging 23% during 2020. Natural gas generated 67% of our electricity during the storm despite averaging only 46% in 2020. The RRC has designated natural gas facilities as critical during energy emergencies and put in place weatherization requirements to ensure even better performance in future.
Emissions: How important is the impact of methane emissions on climate change? What are effective ways to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas industry?
Oil and gas production and a clean environment are not mutually exclusive; the six-major pollutants regulated by the EPA have decreased by 77% over the last 50 years. The current administration’s methane rule and natural gas tax could shut down oil and gas production in Texas, which would kill jobs, harm our economy, increase costs to consumers, and reduce the reliability of our grid.
Seismic Activity: How can the Railroad Commission reduce the risk of seismic activity or earthquakes caused by water disposal from oil and gas drilling?
The RRC has in place some of the most stringent rules on disposal wells — the type of wells some link to earthquakes — in the country. In fact, Obama’s EPA stated in a report that the Railroad Commission is "commended for establishing new regulations specific to seismicity, including solidifying RRC authority to take appropriate action related to injection well operations.”
Ethics: Since candidates for Railroad Commission often raise money from the oil and gas industry, how can citizens be assured that campaign donations will not influence how commissioners regulate that industry?
I have never allowed a political contribution to influence my decisions in elected office. I have followed all Texas Ethics Commission rules regarding when I can accept contributions and have in full transparency reported every contribution I have received. I have never received an ethics complaint or violation as Railroad Commissioner.
Luke Warford - Democrat
Campaign Website: lukewarford.com
Natural Gas Facility Weatherization: What further changes, if any, are needed to ensure that Texas has sufficient power in times of extreme weather conditions?
Strengthening our energy infrastructure is my number one priority because it is unconscionable that Texans have to live in fear that their power will go out the next time it gets cold. I will establish a clear, substantive and enforceable weatherization standard, identify critical gas producers and ensure preparations for the next major storm are actually completed.
Emissions: How important is the impact of methane emissions on climate change? What are effective ways to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas industry?
Methane emissions play a large role in climate change, and the Railroad Commission has a tremendous capacity to address climate change by reducing methane emissions while strengthening the Texas economy. I will accomplish this by enforcing existing regulations, limiting the number of flaring exemptions the Commission grants, identifying and plugging methane leaks, and capping orphaned wells.
Seismic Activity: How can the Railroad Commission reduce the risk of seismic activity or earthquakes caused by water disposal from oil and gas drilling?
The Railroad Commission's lackluster approach is responsible for the recent increase in seismicity in West Texas. And now, their response to what is happening is unscientific and out-of-touch with the realities on the ground. The Commission should work with affected communities and experts in the water disposal industry to develop a science-based response to the increase in seismic activity.
Ethics: Since candidates for Railroad Commission often raise money from the oil and gas industry, how can citizens be assured that campaign donations will not influence how commissioners regulate that industry?
My only priority will be to serve the people of Texas. This job is too important, and the stakes are too high, to be influenced by the oil and gas executives we’re supposed to be regulating. Last winter’s storm is a prime example, where over 700 people lost their lives because the Commission failed to hold the gas producers that fund their campaigns accountable.
Jaime Andres Díez - Libertarian
Campaign Website: vote4diez.com
Natural Gas Facility Weatherization: What further changes, if any, are needed to ensure that Texas has sufficient power in times of extreme weather conditions?
The RRC has taken good steps to fix issues concerning critical infrastructures designations with ERCOT and weatherization requirements. However, there continues to be issues with data management, transparency, and with outlining how they will deal with repeat non-compliance. Regarding repeat weatherization non-compliance, I think the RRC should consider waiving the maximum fine of $1 million.
Emissions: How important is the impact of methane emissions on climate change? What are effective ways to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas industry?
Reducing methane is the most effective strategy for dealing with climate change. Imposing restriction on flaring will reduce methane in Texas, but will increase overall methane emission. Flaring/barrel in Texas is amongst the lowest in the world. Flaring restrictions will cause forced closure of wells and increases in foreign (less-green) extraction.
Solution: Bitcoin mining pays operators to not flare
Seismic Activity: How can the Railroad Commission reduce the risk of seismic activity or earthquakes caused by water disposal from oil and gas drilling?
There’s no one-size-fits-all-solution since seismic activity resulting from water disposal varies greatly due to local geologic formations. However, the RRC must recognize that local entities have a disproportionate share of the risks and limited dollar benefit. I would favor moving authority downward to allow local officials, who are more responsive to local voters, to determine the risk/trade-offs.
Ethics: Since candidates for Railroad Commission often raise money from the oil and gas industry, how can citizens be assured that campaign donations will not influence how commissioners regulate that industry?
I pledge that I will only serve one term. Once elected on Nov. 8, I will stop fundraising. Also, if it ever comes up that as Commissioner I need to vote on an issue that pertains to some donor or associate, then I will recuse myself from that vote.
Hunter Wayne Crow - Green
sites.google.com/view/hunter-crow-for-txrrc2022/home
Natural Gas Facility Weatherization: What further changes, if any, are needed to ensure that Texas has sufficient power in times of extreme weather conditions?
I would recommend that we invest taxpayers' money toward the development of Renewable Energy Technology such as wind, solar, geothermal, conservation and small-scale hydroelectric. Once we have one or more of these methods fully utilized. We would be able to supply a vast amount of energy that would able to resolve the State of Texas current energy demands.
Emissions: How important is the impact of methane emissions on climate change? What are effective ways to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas industry?
Methane is the second most abundant anthropogenic GHG after carbon dioxide (CO2), accounting for about 20% of global emissions. Methane is more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere. I will support the enactment of bans on hydraulic fracturing for natural gas and oil on the local, state and federal level and also ensure not further damage occurs.
Seismic Activity: How can the Railroad Commission reduce the risk of seismic activity or earthquakes caused by water disposal from oil and gas drilling?
I will support measures that will make hydraulic fracturing in any form illegal. I will also support shutting down any drilling rig that would be considered to be located in unstable areas of Texas. I think if we ended the United States' dependence on fossil fuels we would not have these problems any longer.
Ethics: Since candidates for Railroad Commission often raise money from the oil and gas industry, how can citizens be assured that campaign donations will not influence how commissioners regulate that industry?
I can't speak for the other candidates but as the Green Party nominee for the Texas Railroad Commission. I will say candidates in my party are typical disallowed from accepting any PAC, Super-PAC, or corporate contributions. Most voters do end up supporting Green candidates due to them having no connections or ties to the oil and gas industry and among other things.