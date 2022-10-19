Editor’s note: To help voters learn more about the state-level candidates in the Nov. 8 election, the Advocate is printing profiles provided by the League of Women Voters in contested races.
Ag Commissioner
Republican Sid Miller had not responded as of Oct. 18. We will continue to watch the site and if he does respond we will publish his answers.
Democrat Susan Hays' responses are as follows:
Biographical Information
Susan Hays: Campaign Website: hays4ag.com
Inflation: What can be done to help Texas farmers face rising costs and supply chain disruptions?
Accurate analysis of supply-chain choke points followed by government action to alleviate them. For example, the meat packing industry is a Wall Street-driven, near-monopoly with ranchers having to pay to reserve time to process their cattle. I will aggressively draw down federal dollars to help Texas entrepreneurs open and expand local operations which will in turn keep those profits in Texas.
Water Resources: As water resources become more scarce, what would you do to balance the needs of farmers and the growing demands of urban areas?
The Republicans have failed to even try to solve this problem. The Department of Agriculture (TDA) can research and promote sustainable practices and less-thirsty crops, but must work across agencies such as the Land Office, the Water Development Board, local water districts, and others, and with the Legislature for a comprehensive state plan to protect water quality and supply.
Opportunities: Should Texas diversify its agriculture to include cannabis, biofuels or other crops? Why or why not?
Yes. As a cannabis attorney I understand the best way to legalize and regulate to protect public health and safety giving Texans an opportunity to share in the economic opportunity. Texas ag can flourish by growing more fruits, vegetables and high-value crops. California produces more than 70% of U.S. fruits and vegetables — too many eggs in one basket. We need to diversify and support small operators.
Priorities: What are the three most challenging issues for Texas farmers for the next four years, and what are your plans for dealing with number one on your list?
Economic survival, rural health care, and climate change—and they are intertwined. I will look for opportunities, analyze the data, advocate to the USDA to change counter-productive policies, and help producers find a path to prosperity and environmental sustainability. Failing rural hospitals are an existential threat to rural communities. Texas must expand Medicaid to save them.