Greg Goudeau wants to make sure cattle raisers know about what happens to the animal they sell after it leaves the auction barn.
Goudeau, who runs the Navasota Livestock Auction Barn, will educate attendees of Thursday’s luncheon of this year’s South Texas Farm and Ranch Show about the post-auction processes livestock go through after they are sold.
“Some people have no idea what happens to an animal when it leaves the auction barn,” Goudeau said. “The barn may be the final destination for the rancher, but not for the cattle.”
Goudeau plans to describe what an animal’s life at a feed yard looks like.
As someone who lives and breathes ranching, Goudeau said he can share some tips with the luncheon guests about how they can prepare their livestock for auction. Making sure cattle are up-to-date on their vaccinations is one of the steps ranchers can take before taking their livestock to the barn.
“Any time we can educate farmers and ranchers on how to make money, we should help them better their operations,” Goudeau said.
All attendees to the second day luncheon should bring with them any questions they have about the discussion topic.
The Navasota Livestock Auction is located at 7846 U.S. 90 in Navasota and online at navasotalivestock.com. Cattle sales take place at noon Saturdays.