When state legislators return to Austin early in 2023, public education will certainly be on their agendas.

A number of bills already filed in the Texas Legislature could impact districts, schools, teachers and students in Victoria and across the state, as could the State Board of Education's work on math state standards.

One such bill, filed by state Rep. Gina Hinojosa as HB 31, would change how public school districts are funded.

Currently, districts are funded based on their average daily attendance, meaning they lose money when students miss class. If signed into law, HB 31 would fund districts based on their average enrollment instead.

Victoria school district Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said he would support such a funding system and argued that enrollment is a better way to assess a district's costs than average daily attendance, calling it "much more logical."

"From a practical manner, when it comes to running and operating a school district, if attendance goes down because we have a really bad flu, or attendance goes down because we have another pandemic, we don't distance a bunch of staff," he said. "We don't lay off a bunch of teachers, and we don't lay off a bunch of school custodians and transportation and so on and so forth, because the students are still enrolled."

Another education-oriented bill, SB 113, introduced by state Sen. José Menédez, would allow school districts to contract with local mental health authorities to offer on campus mental health services. It would also allow districts to get reimbursements under Medicaid in some circumstances.

Student mental health has been a stated priority for the Victoria school district lately, and Shepherd said he would support anything that expands the district's ability to serve students with flexible and coordinated mental health care, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Anything that would support mental health is a win not just for the students but really for the entire school district and the community because the sooner that we can help students and the sooner we can help them manage whatever their mental health needs are, the better we all are," he said.

The Victoria school district is already working with the Gulf Bend Center through a partnership at Torres Elementary School starting in January, which is meant to provide "early intervention mental health services" for Torres students, according to a district statement.

Another bill, state Rep. Christina Morales's HB 45, would add Mexican American and African American studies to Texas's social studies curriculum requirements.

Shepherd said he also supported that idea and any measure that would expose students to "different ways of knowing the world," but he added that since there's a limited amount of class time, adding one thing onto the curriculum usually comes at something else's cost.

"There's just limited time that we have with students, and a lot of that time is just jam packed," he said.

Shepherd also emphasized what he sees as a need to increase local control of school district spending and for the state to increase the funding districts get per student.

"In my mind, granting that local control meets the needs of the local school district, but it also meets the needs of the taxpayers of Texas, who are becoming much more savvy about how this funding to schools is directed and specifically how it's restricted," he said.

The State Board of Education is set to start reviewing the state's math standards when it meets in January.

Next year's meetings will be the first for several newly-elected members of the GOP-controlled board, including LJ Francis, a Republican who won a nail-biter election in November to flip the board's second district seat, which represents Victoria and Corpus Christi.

Francis said in November that his first priority would be to see how students are doing with the current math curriculum, before considering possible changes.

"I'm so glad that I'm on the board this time because we can't afford to mess up math, and as an engineer, that's something that's near and dear to my heart," he said.