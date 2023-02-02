Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21 and precedes probably the most austere time of year for many Christians. One Victoria pastor hopes the faithful will consider a different approach to fasting during Lent — one that has nothing to do with food.
On the Tuesday before Lent began in medieval Europe, people would feast on fattening cakes rich with flour and butter, as a way to empty their larders of tempting foods before the fasting season got underway. So much fatty food was consumed that the day became known as "Boeuf Gras," or fatted calf — later stylized "Mardi Gras," Fat Tuesday. In many places, it is known simply as Pancake Day.
America's very first Mardi Gras was celebrated in Mobile, Alabama, in 1703. It was only later that it became provenance of New Orleans.
Lent follows Mardi Gras, beginning the next day, Ash Wednesday. The season marks the solemn time leading up the the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus.
"Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. We confess our sins and have the Imposition of Ashes," Christ the Victor Lutheran Church Rev. Cheryl Kester-Schmidt said Wednesday. "Then, we receive Holy Communion."
The Imposition of Ashes is a sign of mortality and repentance and is a call to observe the holy season of Lent.
"Using the right thumb, the pastor or assistant places the ashes on the forehead of each person, saying, 'Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,'" according to one Lutheran website.
"Lutherans observe Lent similarly to Catholics," Kester-Schmidt said. "It is a time of repentance and a time of speaking our sins and turning from them. It involves meditation on the life of Christ, his death and his suffering."
Unlike Christmas, she said, "Lent and Easter are movable dates in the church." They don't necessarily fall on the same days each year.
"Everything is very simplistic in the church during Lent," Kester-Schmidt said. "We do not have flowers on the altar. The color of the season is purple (representing the passion, or suffering, of Jesus)."
Fasting during Lent in the Catholic Church is a time of food self-denial.
"Summed up succinctly, Roman Catholics must fast and abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. Additionally, they must abstain from meat on all Fridays during Lent," according to the Catholic Telegraph.
Kester-Schmidt hopes her parishioners and others will focus on a different, perhaps more altruistic, type of self-denial.
"Giving up food items can be an easy thing to do," she said. "Instead, fast from, for example, gossiping, being ugly to people you don't like or making someone's life miserable. I would rather see someone fast from something like that than from a food item."
Abstaining from sin is more important than choosing not to eat a certain food for a period of time, she said. Lent is more about refusing to sin.
Whereas fasting is an obligation for Catholics, it is a choice for Lutherans.
"Sundays in Lent are days of celebration," Kester-Schmidt said. "If some people choose to fast, they may break their fast on Sundays."