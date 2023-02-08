High-end bingo prizes, top-notch food, music and loads of fun — with all the proceeds to help women in crisis pregnancies — have made the Gabriel Project of the Crossroad's second annual Let's Taco Bout Babies event happening Feb. 23 pretty popular and nearly sold out.
"It's a huge bingo party with tacos and margaritas. There's music. We have an amazing master of the ceremonies, Eline Moya, from the police force. She's wonderful. She's such a riot," Linda Palmer, executive director of the Gabriel Project, said Tuesday. "We play bingo, and we have amazing, really high-end gifts as prizes, for both men and women."
The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., in Victoria, and runs for about three hours, Palmer said. Seven games of bingo will be played, with a silent auction during and a live auction following the games.
Tickets cost $50 and are to benefit the Gabriel Project's Mother Baby Services, Learn and Earn program and Bethlehem Maternity Home Ministries, all serving counties throughout the Crossroads.
Palmer took leadership at the Gabriel Project in December. She has a long history of serving children and families in crisis, much of it in the Chicago area.
She moved to Victoria three years ago, she said. She is a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church but pointed out that the Gabriel Project is an ecunemnical organization, not tied to any one faith.
Expectant mothers in crisis, and fathers for that matter, Palmer said, can join the Learn and Earn program. Parents watch videos, do a little homework and testing that goes along with each session, earning points toward the purchase of big items such as cribs, crib mattresses, car seats and strollers.
The videos cover parenting, budgeting, infant care, the different stages of pregnancy and the emotions parents will experience, among other things, Palmer said.
"We serve mothers who are pregnant and in need of help. We work with women who are experiencing a crisis pregnancy for whatever reason. They may need someone to walk that journey with them," Palmer said. The project is served by Mom Angels, volunteers who work with expectant women one on one.
The Mother Baby Services help mothers who have a stable home environment but are otherwise struggling, Palmer said. While the Bethlehem Maternity Home is for expectant mothers who do not have a stable home for reasons, such as domestic violence.
"If they don't have a stable home environment, they can come at any stage in their pregnancy to stay. The home is theirs. And we make sure they're learning basic housekeeping skills and getting an education," Palmer said. "We have learned since starting the project about two years ago that six months is not a long enough stay. We're not a shelter. We're a home. Counseling is open to all of them. We're looking at stays of hopefully up to a year that will get then situated in a job."
The ministry houses nine mothers at a time, Palmer said.
Mother Baby Services takes donations of maternity clothes, diapers, baby wipes, clothes, toiletries, toys and any other item that can be used by new mothers and infants.
Palmer said area schools sometimes take on service projects involved in collecting items for the Gabriel Project, pointing to a tabletop filled with goods collected by a first-grade class at Nazareth Academy.
Let's Taco Bout Babies is one of the Gabriel Project's two big yearly fund-raising events. The other is an autumn raffle. Proceeds from the first Taco Bout Baby event in 2022 were double what that year's raffle brought in, Palmer said.
Over 150 people are expected to partake in this year's Let's Taco Bout Babies.