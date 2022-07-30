44 books requested for removal

"Frannie and Tru" by Karen Hattrup

"Look Past" by Eric Devine

"Maiden and Princess" by Daniel Haack

"The Ship We Built" by Lexie Bean

"Stonewall: A Building, An Uprising" by Rob Sanders

"George" by Alex Gino

"My Two Dads & Me" by Michael Josten

"& Tango Makes Three" by Justin Richardson

"The ABCs of LGBT" by Ashley Mardell

"TransGender Lives Complex Stories Complex Voices" by Kristin Crown-Mills

"A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" by Marlon Bundo

"Rainbow - A First Book of Pride" by Michael Genhart

"Flocks" by L. Nichols

"Coping With Gender Dysphoria" by Ellen McGrody

"Julian Is a Mermaid" by Jessica Love

"I'm Not a Girl" by Maddox Lyons and Jessica Verdi

"The Art of Protest" by Jo Rippon

"My Family, Your Family" by Kathryn Cole

"Heather Has Two Mommies" by Leslea Newman

"Born Ready - The True Story of a Boy Named Penelope" by Jodie Patterson

"No Way, They Were Gay?" by Lee Wind

"The Magic Misfits" (4 books in series) by Neil Patrick Harris

"One True Way" by Shannon Hitchcock

"The Rainbow Flag: Bright, Bold and Beautiful" by Michelle Miller Fisher

"The Only Black Girls in Town" by Brandy Colbert

"Sex Is a Funny Word: A Book about Bodies, Feelings and YOU" by Cory Silverberg

"If I Was Your Girl" by Meredith Russo

"Rick" by Alex Gino

"Jack (Not Jackie)" by Erica Silverman

"The Black Flamingo" by Dean Atta

"Red: A Crayon's Story" by Michael Hall

"Teens and LGBT Issues" by Christine Wilcox

"Jacob's Room to Choose" by Ian Hoffman

"Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens" by Kathy Belge and Marke Bieschke

"In the Role of Brie Hutchens" by Nicole Melleby

"My Two Moms (My Family)" by Claudia Harrington

"My Two Dads (My Family)" by Claudia Harrington

"The List of Things That Will Not Change" by Rebecca Stead

"Beyond Magenta; Transgender Teens Speak Out" by Susan Kuklin

"The Moon Within" by Aida Salazar

"Neither" by Airlie Anderson

"Worm Loves Worm" by J. J. Austrian

"Uncle Bobby's Wedding" by Sarah S. Brannen

"Jo: An Adaptation of Little Women (Sort Of)" by Kathleen Gros