VPL advisory board December meeting
Dayna Williams-Capone, director of the Victoria Public Library, takes down some notes during a library advisory board meeting Wednesday at the Victoria City Council chambers.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

A total of 44 books have been requested to be banned from the Victoria Public Library, including 21 reevaluated by the library's advisory board in 2021. The library won't honor that request.

A group of parents attended the July 19 city council meeting, complaining that some books at the Victoria Public Library were pornographic and harmful to children. They did not respond to requests to talk to them outside the meeting. The list of the 44 books was provided by the library after being approved by City Attorney Allison Lacey.

"Banning books is not a great move for the city, based on freedom," said Mindy Bergman, head of the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Bergman said the books, which are all about LGBTQ children and teens, have existed throughout literature's history.

"Every person has a gender," Bergman said Wednesday morning. "These books push against the usual ideas. That's what art and stories have always been about. That's what these books are about."

The residents have spoken out against these books in several city council meetings.

In December, members of the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board voted to uphold the library director’s decision to keep all 21 contested books in the library collection. A group of Victoria residents had originally submitted 43 formal citizen request forms for reevaluation of library materials in the summer of 2021. The library's director denied the requests to remove the materials or move them to a designated area in the library. Twelve residents then appealed the decision for 21 books, requiring the advisory board to make a final decision.

Most of the 21 books belong in the juvenile or young adult sections of the library, and most specifically deal with lesbian, gay or trans issues affecting children or teens.

Victoria Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone said the library needs to retain such books because they are written for often-marginalized communities in Victoria. She said she thought a small group was behind the request to remove the books. All of the books have been retained by the library, Williams-Capone said, but all require the child's parents sign any books out when requested by a child.

"We follow our own policy," Williams-Capone said. "We state clearly that the parent signs them out as their parent and guardian. We follow the process."

Parents concerned about their children reading these materials should oversee their children reading habits, Williams-Capone said.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.