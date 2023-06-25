For the LGBTQ+ communities across the country, finding a place of acceptance has been a struggle. Each Pride event takes on a significance in the communities they occur.

Victoria's LGBTQ+ community celebrated Victoria Pride 2023 on Saturday downtown.

Hundreds of people were out wearing or holding Pride flags representing their diverse identities, which are as varied as the colors of their rainbow flags, at the event staged by the nonprofit LGBTQ Victoria.

For Jack Smallwood, 18, of Victoria, the air of acceptance in the community where he grew up was most important at his first Pride event.

Smallwood realized he was trans when he was in high school. He said. As his parents did not accept him.

They insisted he dressed in clothing representing the gender he was assigned at birth rather than the person he is, Smallwood said.

"Every time we would go clothes shopping, they would insist I dress like a lady," he said.

For the past eight months, Smallwood has lived separately from his parents and instead lives with his partner and his partner's parents.

"They were just clouded with their religious beliefs that they forgot how to be loving and supportive parents unconditionally," he said. "I don't know if I was expecting too much from them as parents to just be supportive unconditionally, but that support pretty much stopped as soon as they found out I was any sort of queer."

From an early age, Smallwood said he learned to be transphobic and homophobic because of his parents' beliefs. But around age 10 that stopped, and by age 12 he felt he might be different before realizing at age 15 he was trans.

While he has found support in his adoptive family, that's not the case across the state he calls home — Texas. Events that have gone on at the state level in the Texas Legislature have left him feeling cold and wanting to leave the place he has known as home since childhood.

But with his first Pride event on Saturday, Smallwood said he felt a sense of belonging in the community that he had been missing.

As families enjoyed the activities, from games to live music to food vendors, partners embraced one another and different sounds and scents filled the air. Smallwood danced with friends, rushed to hug his partner after being apart for a few minutes and beamed with a smile ear-to-ear.

As the Pride parade led by Stephen Bess, an LGBTQ Victoria board member, began, Smallwood rushed to join in as it passed.

The parade started from the parking lot behind the The Box Coffee Bar and went up Main Street to East Constitution Street, where an inflatable rainbow arch awaited the group.

Bess led the parade in heels while repeatedly opening and closing a collapsible fan that simulated the sound of marching.

Event vendors and attendees cheered as the group strutted up Main Street. As they arrived at the rainbow, Smallwood held his partner's hand and kissed it as they gathered for what Bess called a "family picture."

"Because we're all family here," Bess said.

After the parade, Smallwood reflected on the event.

"It's been really fun," he said. "Everyone has been so open and happy. It's refreshing, to say the least."

Smallwood felt safe and accepted at the event, which wasn't what he expected given the perception he had previously felt from the Victoria community.

He plans to return, and the experience has made him reconsider his desire to leave, knowing there is a community that accepts him in Victoria.

As for what message LGBTQ Victoria hopes people get from Saturday's event, "Everybody loves everybody," said Christy Jackson, a board member and ally of the community's LGBTQ residents.

"Victoria needs to be a place of peace and welcoming, and we hope that we're contributing to that," Jackson said.