Because a quorum was not present, the Victoria Library Advisory Board was unable to meet Wednesday afternoon at the library.
The advisory board was scheduled to discuss the books residents want the library to remove.
The meeting will be rescheduled.
A quorum of six members is required for the meeting to be held, but only five were present.
City Manager Jesús Garza said the new date would be posted on the city's website.
