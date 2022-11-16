The Victoria Public Library Advisory Board reviewed proposed changes to the library’s policy on how it manages its collection, but did not take any action, during their meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The proposed policy changes would establish separate collections policies for books intended for children and books intended for adults and young adults.

It was the first Library Advisory Board meeting since former Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone resigned and the first meeting for the seven new board members appointed by the City Council and County Commissioners Court in late September.

Several of those new appointees had been a part of the previous unsuccessful effort to get dozens of library books removed or relocated, an effort that mostly, and often explicitly, targeted books with LGBTQ themes or content.

The board’s Wednesday meeting focused on the collections policy specifically, with the proposed changes coming on the heels of revisions that the board adopted in September, before the new members had been appointed.

The proposed adult collections policy only has slight changes to that current policy adopted in September.

The version presented to board members Wednesday cuts mentions of the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, Freedom to Read Statement and Freedom to View Statement, which denounce censorship and emphasize the idea that libraries should be accessible to everyone.

It also changes some language to emphasize the library’s interest in community feedback, and adds references to state and city laws regarding materials harmful to minors.

The proposed juvenile collections policy makes more changes to the current policy. In addition to the edits in the adult version, the juvenile one adds mentions of ensuring age-appropriateness and emphasizes that library staff are not bound by publishers’ age recommendations when determining where to place a new book in the library.

One board member, Prema Ranjan, a recent city appointee, suggested the board needed to establish standards for what sort of content is age appropriate or not.

“We can’t just leave it like a nebulous thing. We have to get down to the brass tacks of deciding what is age appropriate for children,” Ranjan said.

However, City Manager Jesús Garza explained that the board’s job is not to be involved with the day-to-day operations and the library staff is responsible for assessing what is age appropriate.

“I think it’s through these conversations that will help Jessica (Berger, the acting library director) and her team get a sense for what is that community standard, and some of it, obviously we get from citizens’ communication, we get from City Council, we’ll get from you, just through the course of your involvement with the board over time, right?” Garza said. “And obviously, as a professional-run organization, I trust that Jessica and her team will take that into account as they make these decisions.”

City Attorney Allison Lacey added that the idea of developing more specific standards was discussed with the City Council, but was ultimately decided against because it would be a “moving target” and would require constant revision.

“We’d rather have an idea of what we don’t want, and then let staff make that decision if that thing fits into what we feel is appropriate, as opposed to creating a very specific list,” Lacey said.

Both of the proposed revisions retain the current policy’s provision that the advisory board’s decision on whether to remove or retain a challenged book stands for three years.

However, some board members suggested that the time frame should be shortened, which would allow books’ placements in the library to face reevaluation again sooner.

The board did not take any action on the proposed changes, and adjourned with an informal agreement to hopefully take them back up in a meeting before Christmas.

“Council’s told us that they’d like to see this finalized by the end of the year,” Garza said.