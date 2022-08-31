The Victoria Public Library Advisory Board stood by two books which were among 44 books questioned and challenged by residents. The board also adopted a new library card that limits what materials children can check out.

The two books, and others on the list targeted by a vocal group of residents and parents, deal with LGBTQ issues, and both were unanimously retained by the board. The residents wanted them either removed from the Victoria Public Library or moved from the children’s and young adults shelves to adult areas.

These books were “George” (which transitioned and was retitled “Melissa” in later printings) by Alex Gino, which is about a boy who wishes to be a girl and play Charlotte in a class production of “Charlotte’s Web,” and “Look Past” by Eric Devine, which deals with the murder of a pastor’s daughter and how a transgender boy who was a friend of the girl is harassed as he tries to solve the case.

“This is age inappropriate literature available to youth,” Stan Ring said. “The purpose is to corrupt their lifestyle.”

Another speaker, D. Crawford, said books should not be selected that don’t reflect community values.

“Try to decide what the source is for those values,” Crawford said.

Victoria Public Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone has said each year the library brings in between 10,000 and 15,000 new books and materials. The library is not set up as a rating tool for materials.

A move by the city council earlier to turn the issue over to the Library Advisory Board followed a decision by county commissioners, who unanimously supported a group trying to remove from the library the 44 books dealing with gay, lesbian or transgender issues.

Of the 44 targeted books, 21 were reevaluated by the advisory board last year.

County Judge Ben Zeller said four new appointees to the advisory board would be approved by county commissioners in September.

Brittanie Dierlam, one of the county-appointed members to the Library Advisory Board, said the board needed to find a way, perhaps through a consultant to the board, to assure community standards could be adopted. The board struggled with the idea of adopting standards of the entire community of 70,000 during their discussion Wednesday.

“It’s time we come up with comprehensive way that everybody in the community feels safe and heard,” Dierlam said.

The library board was asked to set community standards, which members told Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza they could not do. They also discussed how books would be processed before coming into the library. These two items will be delayed until a workshop can be scheduled in September.

The also board approved a new type of library card, a restricted juvenile library card. A parent or legal guardian may apply for a restricted library card on behalf of a juvenile 17 years or younger. This card requires that the parent/legal guardian be present at checkout and only items listed as for juveniles can be checked out using the card. Restricted juvenile library cards cannot be used to check out mobile hotspots.

Only a parent or legal guardian signing the juvenile’s card application may change or obtain information about the juvenile’s record or authorize privileges on the juvenile’s account, according to the library board’s documents. By signing up a minor for a juvenile library card or restricted juvenile library card, the parent or legal guardian accepts responsibility for materials borrowed from the Victoria Public Library; materials borrowed by minors in their care; library cards they obtain for minor guardian children; and fines and fees incurred for lost, damaged or unreturned library material.

“It’s really a great solution,” Dierlam said.

City Attorney Allison Lacey said that the board would have to decide during that September workshop what they want to do before the issue would come back to the city.

“The board would have to decide if they have a consultant, if they want to go that route,” Lacey said.

The next scheduled meeting of the Library Advisory Board is scheduled for Nov. 16.