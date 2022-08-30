Two books among the 44 titles being challenged by some members of the public over their placement on library shelves because they deal with LGBTQ issues will be discussed on Wednesday morning by the Victoria County Library Advisory Board.

The 44 books are in the children's and young adults section of the library, and a vocal group of residents want them either removed from the Victoria Public Library or moved from children's and youth shelves to adult areas.

The two books to be discussed by the Library Advisory Board are "George" by Alex Gino, which is about a boy who wishes to be a girl and play Charlotte in a class production of "Charlotte's Web," and "Look Past" by Eric Devine, which deals with someone who murdered a pastor's daughter and harasses a transgender boy who was a friend of the girl. The latest version of the book "George" is now titled "Melissa."

Sheri VanSickle of Inez said her objections to "George" include "the indoctrination of young boys to think as girls and changed how God made them."

She wrong in her request for reevaluation of library materials the book could result in "young children questioning the perect identity God blessed them with."

As a result, she wants the book removed from the library.

Regarding "Look Past," Barbara Breazeale wrote on her form she objects to "young people in formative years reading this and romanticizing transgender and lesbians."

In the book, the main character feels criticized by church members and leaders. But, "In real life, I believe that true Christians would not turn their back on this girl but try to help her to be true to herself and wait on decisions like taking testosterone and other drugs," she wrote.

"I think this book should be moved to 18 and older section."

The 11:30 a.m. meeting is in the Bronte Room of the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St. in Victoria. Mayor Jeff Bauknight has said previously the library staff and Library Advisory Board might have to adopt a more comprehensive library adoption policy.

Victoria Public Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone has said each year the library brings in between 10,000 and 12,000 new books and materials. The library is not set up as a rating tool for materials.

The move by the city council to turn the issue to the Library Advisory Board followed a decision by county commissioners, who unanimously supported a group trying to remove the 44 books dealing with gay, lesbian or transgender issues from the library.

Of the 44 books requested to be banned, 21 were reevaluated by the advisory board last year. County Judge Ben Zeller said four new appointees to the advisory board would be approved by commissioners in September.

The vocal group of parents attended a July 19 city council meeting, complaining some books at the library were pornographic and harmful to children. Members of the group have appeared before the council several times over the past few months.