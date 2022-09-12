The Victoria Library Advisory Board meets Tuesday at the library, where they will again discuss library policies and what books should be available, and to whom.

The meeting will be at 5:15 p.m. in the Bronte Room at the library, 302 N. Main St. in Victoria.

During the Sept. 2 meeting, the board agreed to institute a new library card that limits what materials children can check out. At Tuesday's meeting, the board is expected to discuss the library's collection-development policy.

Also on Sept. 2, board members stood by two books that were among 44 questioned and challenged by local residents. Those books were “George” (which transitioned and was retitled “Melissa” in later printings) by Alex Gino, which is about a boy who wishes to be a girl and play Charlotte in a class production of “Charlotte’s Web,” and “Look Past” by Eric Devine, which deals with the murder of a pastor’s daughter and how a transgender boy who was a friend of the girl is harassed as he tries to solve the case.

The two books, and others on the list of 44, were targeted by a vocal group of residents and parents. All deal with LGBTQ issues. The residents wanted them either removed from the Victoria Public Library or moved from shelves for children and young adults to adult areas.

One resident who spoke before the Sept. 2 board meeting said the material was not proper for children.

“This is age inappropriate literature available to youth,” Stan Ring said. “The purpose is to corrupt their lifestyle.”

At that meeting, board members said this week's meeting should be used as a workshop to decide if the library's collection-development policy needed to be adjusted.

The policy states the choice of library materials by users is an individual matter. Responsibility for the reading or viewing of materials for children and adolescents rest with the parent or guardian. During the Sept. 2 meeting, the advisory board members said the library is not set up as a rating tool for materials.

A move by the Victoria City Council earlier to turn the issue over to the advisory board followed a decision by county commissioners, who unanimously supported the group trying to remove from the library books dealing with gay, lesbian or transgender issues. Of the 44 targeted books, 21 were reevaluated by the advisory board last year.

One issue that vexed members of the library board on Sept. 2 was how to establish community standards that could accommodate a community of 70,000 residents, with each holding differing opinions, according to Brittanie Dierlam, one of the county-appointed members to the board. When the board was asked to set community standards, members told Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza they could not do so.

The new library card is a restricted juvenile library card. A parent or legal guardian may apply for the restricted card for their children. It requires the parent or guardian be present at checkout and only items listed for juveniles can be checked out using the card.