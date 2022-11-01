Dayna Williams-Capone resigned from her position as director of the Victoria Public Library last month to take a nonprofit position where she said her experience and professionalism are “respected and considered to be a benefit to the organization.”

Her resignation comes near the end of a year that saw public debate over the presence of LGBTQ books in the library, revisions to the library’s collections policy and new appointments to the library’s advisory board, though Williams-Capone did not say those flashpoints were the reason for her departure.

“I feel like that the city council had their own opinions of what they wanted, that did not want to take into account my professional opinions and the work I’ve done over 15 years to develop very good policies for that library,” Williams-Capone said about discussions over revisions to the collections policy.

Many of the new appointments to the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board had previously requested that certain books containing LGBTQ themes be reconsidered.

Williams-Capone said the decision to appoint those residents to the board “makes a statement as to what the city council wants their library advisory board to have as representatives.”

Her last day leading the Victoria Public Library was Oct. 17, after spending about 15 years there.

Library Assistant Director Jessica Berger is serving as interim director, City Manager Jesús Garza said Tuesday.

“She has a lot of experience in our library, and so our library is in good hands with her serving as interim,” Garza said about Berger stepping into the leadership role.

Garza said the city is planning to post the open position sometime this month, but he added that the holidays aren’t a great time for posting an executive level opening.

“Even though the goal is to post the position this month, I don’t envision going through that process until January or so,” he said.

Both Garza and Mayor Jeff Bauknight wished Williams-Capone well going forward.

“I admire her and respect her professionalism and her experience 100%,” Garza said, adding that she was “an amazing leader” and the city’s “subject matter expert” for the library.

Bauknight echoed those remarks, complimenting Williams-Capone, and emphasized that policy decisions were up to elected officials.

“It’s very important for governmental bodies ... that they follow the will of the people, and that is determined by the officials that are elected, and that’s how our system of government is set up,” Bauknight said. “So you can’t go and be a department head and say ‘I don’t agree with what they’re saying, I’m going to do it my own way.’”

Williams-Capone now works with the Partners Library Action Network, an Austin-based organization that works to strengthen Texas’ public library system. She will oversee a library rescue grant dedicated to helping the state’s smallest libraries.

“It is funding that is going to allow us to work with some of the smallest and most struggling libraries across the state of Texas, to go in and help them achieve a major project with the help of volunteers and other professional librarians, so that they can do something that is really going to impact their community,” she said.

While her work at PLAN will take place across the state, Williams-Capone will still be based in the Victoria area with her husband Dan Williams-Capone, the executive director of Meals on Wheels South Texas, he said.

She will also still be involved in the Crossroads’ libraries, including rural areas like Yorktown, Yoakum and possibly Cuero.

That new position takes advantage of her skills, she said.

“I am moving to a position where my experience and professionalism is considered to be advantageous and important,” she said.