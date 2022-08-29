There's been a lot of controversy swirling around the Victoria Public Library, but that's just a distraction from the library's mission.
The library staff moves forward each day with its goals of providing literacy and entertainment to the community.
Most of the 100,000 books at the Victoria library are donated, and library staffers go through the inventory three times a year to update titles with new arrivals, Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone said.
"We still need more fiction, romances, westerns, mysteries and children's books," she said. "We like a heads-up if a large donation is coming in. We do not take books that are water damaged."
When books are donated, library staffers pull classics and best-sellers for the shelves, as well as books on school reading lists and those that led to movie titles, Williams-Capone said. The remaining books are typically sold at book sales, which are held three times a year.
The book sales are conducted by Friends of the Library. The next one is Sept. 18 to 24. The others are generally in January and May.
Friends of the Library President Diana Sneed said organization's sole goal is to support the library. She said members are people who value reading, understand the impact of literacy on the quality of society and believe in the expansion of free public library services. The nonprofit volunteer group supports purchase of additional library materials, including print, e-books and audio books; professional development for library staff; travel expenses to bring in job applicants; and supplies for events such as spring break, the summer reading program and the Gingerbread House Workshop.
Sneed said the library welcomes gently used books, audiobooks, movies, music and magazines. Donated items will either be added to the library's collection or sold at one of the book sales.
Items accepted include hardcover or paperback books in good condition, commercially published media (CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, video games) and current editions of magazines. The Friends of the Library will not accept items that are visibly soiled or damaged, missing pages, yellowed, damaged by smoke or water or items infested with insects.
"We get books in all different conditions," Sneed said, adding "90 percent are suitable for resale. We don't want items with varmints."
The funding from the sales goes to 75 programs at the library. For the upcoming sale, Sneed said the group had to go through 140 boxes of donated books, with members spending several hours going through the books every Friday. More boxes of books are expected before the sale, she said. "People are donating all the time," Sneed said. "We are so thrilled with the amount of books the community donates."
Diana Boyett, volunteer vice president of Friends of the Library, said the content of some books can be disconcerting to some members of the community, but that parents can check what is available at the library.
"Children should feel confident to bring questions and concerns to parents as an ongoing process," Boyett said. "Parents have to be willing to have some of those discussions."
Kayla Massey, development and partnership coordinator at the library, said the volunteer program is being revamped to better serve the community.
"What do the volunteers do and what can they do?" Massey said. "How can we help children's programs? We held a Dungeons and Dragons class because people showed skills and interest in that. We want to reach out to the community and build support for what the community doesn't get to see that the library does."
She added, "A lot of people may not be aware of the services we offer. People need to look at what we do."
Sneed said typically between 200 and 300 people come through the September book sale each day.
"We consider it a membership kickoff for Friends of the Library for the coming year," Sneed said. "When you browse the sale, you never really know what you'll find. Most of the funds we raise go to library programs such as the summer reading program."
