West High’s Band of Warriors was practicing for its upcoming marching band season, and since the calendar had finally turned to August, the band had moved on from fundamentals to drilling this year’s show.
The practice was led by Director of Bands Shaka Hawkins, who called out commands and critiques from his bird’s eye position atop a tower behind the practice lot.
The 2022 show is titled "The Uninvited," and will take a darker approach than many marching band routines with a poltergeist-esque theme, according to Hawkins.
Many of the band’s members said they were excited for the show and the upcoming season.
“I'm looking forward for us to all grow a lot from the show. It's a really good show. I like it,” Drum Major Lesley Serrano said.
Lesley, a senior flute player, said she first wanted to join band in sixth grade after watching the high school’s band perform their show.
Now almost seven years later, she’s in that same high school band and taking on the leadership role of drum major, who conducts the show. That means stepping up as a leader, she said, and serving as a role model for the rest of the band.
The task of leading the West band might be a slightly larger than in some years, since the 2022 band is on the younger side, Hawkins said, with only 22 seniors in the 142-member band.
Some of those seniors, like Brass Captain Travon Peoples, have been in their school’s band since sixth grade.
“It's just like a second family. So you come in, and you just make amazing memories,” the senior mellophone and french horn player said.
Reid Rangnow, a senior trumpet player, echoed Travon’s idea that the people in the band really stuck with you. He said making friends was the highlight of his hand experience, calling them “lifelong friends.”
Even if most of the band isn't as experienced as the seniors, Hawkins said the whole band is working hard in the heat and preparing to get the show onto the field.
Some of the band's members also said the music itself is one of the things that has stuck out to them over all their years of band practices, shows and competitions.
“When you start learning about the different kinds of music and the harmonies, just listening to it, listening to it tell a story really just got to me and that’s why I want to do it,” Travon said.
One of his fellow section captains, Sabrina Gonzalez, also agreed the community around the band was important, particularly when so many of the students have spent many years marching together.
“There’s a good chunk of us that, whether you’re from Patti Welder or Cade (middle schools), you kind of grow up together,” Gonzalez said. “Some people left, but there’s still a lot of us that grew up together.”
Recommended For You
Ian Grenier covers K-12 and higher education for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at igrenier@vicad.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.