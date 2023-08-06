Victoria Independent School District is pleased to announce that Lindsay Ferrell, a dedicated and exceptional secondary teacher, has been named the Region 3 Secondary Teacher of the Year. This prestigious accolade recognizes Ms. Ferrell’s unwavering commitment to her students and her exemplary contributions to the field of education.
Region 3 encompasses a vast area in Texas, comprising several school districts, making this recognition a remarkable achievement for Ms. Ferrell and an outstanding representation of the commitment to excellence demonstrated by educators in Victoria ISD.
Lindsay Ferrell, an accomplished educator at Howell Middle School, has been a valued member of the VISD community for the past two years. Her passion for teaching and her innovative approach to education have inspired countless students, colleagues, and parents alike. Through her engaging teaching methods, she has fostered a love for learning and a thirst for knowledge among her students.
Ms. Ferrell’s classroom is not only a space for academic growth but also a nurturing environment where students feel supported, encouraged, and valued. Her dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive learning environment has earned her the admiration of her peers and the school community.
With a deep understanding of her subject matter and an ability to tailor her lessons to meet the unique needs of her students, Lindsay Ferrell has consistently helped her students excel academically and personally. Beyond her role as a teacher, she has taken on leadership responsibilities within the school, actively participating in various committees and professional development initiatives.
Howell MS Principal Jo Beth Jones shared her admiration for Ms. Ferrell’s achievements, stating, “We are incredibly proud of Lindsay Ferrell’s recognition as the Region 3 Secondary Teacher of the Year. Her passion, dedication, and innovative teaching methods have had a profound impact on the lives of her students. She embodies the core values of Victoria ISD, and we are fortunate to have her as a part of our educational community.”
As Region 3 Secondary Teacher of the Year, Region 3 will submit Ms. Ferrell’s application to the TASA 2024 Teacher of the Year for the statewide Teacher of the Year Competition. This prestigious competition recognizes outstanding educators from across the state and provides an opportunity to showcase the exceptional talent found in Texas classrooms.
Please join Victoria ISD in congratulating Lindsay Ferrell on being named the Region 3 Secondary Teacher of the Year!
Her passion for teaching and commitment to her students are an inspiration to us all, and we are honored to have her as a vital member of our educational community.