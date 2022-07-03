Little Ella Flowers and her baby brother Jamison panned for gems and found plenty, much to their delight, Sunday afternoon in Victoria.
The Flowers family were six of the over 200 people who enjoyed both outdoor and indoor games at Outlaw Pass, 78 Tate Road, throughout the day Sunday.
Temperatures reached over 100 degrees, but at Outlaw Pass people could duck indoors from time-to-time to enjoy games in the air conditioning. Outside, kids of all ages rode go-karts, a mini roller coaster and played miniture golf.
The Flowers panned a little stream loaded with "gems," various colored rocks. The kids were supplied with wooden-framed screens with which to wash out the sand and find the gems.
Caleb Borjas, 17, and Joal Borjas, 13, were among the kids who toughed it out in the heat, playing a couple games of mini golf and riding the go-karts, more than once. It sweltered, but the young men seemed unbothered.
Other people, especially parents, looked for shade.
Not so for Crystal Arellano, who rode in a go-kart with her son Callen Arellano.
Callen said he loved "whenever my daddy was ahead of me, then we try to go fast to catch him." He never did catch his dad, he said, with a smile and a bit of a giggle.
Inside, kids and parents enjoyed video games in cooler conditions.
Krimson Devos rode the ATV Slam motorcycle game with his dad standing close by him. And 2-year-old Anthony Rivas tried his luck with Lane Master Bowling, and Royce, Faye and little Grundy Hobbs delightedly played at the indoor games as well.
Andrew Martinez was 20 minutes into a few games of air hockey against his dad. Andrew was barely taller than the table, but he had pluck enough to beat his dad a couple times.
When asked which game at Outlaw Pass that Andrew likes best, his mom smiled and said, "Oh, everything!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.