Little Ella Flowers and her baby brother Jamison panned for gems and found plenty, much to their delight, Sunday afternoon in Victoria.

Borjas
Caleb and Joal Borjas play miniture golf at Outlaw Pass on Sunday afternoon

The Flowers family were six of the over 200 people who enjoyed both outdoor and indoor games at Outlaw Pass, 78 Tate Road, throughout the day Sunday.

Temperatures reached over 100 degrees, but at Outlaw Pass people could duck indoors from time-to-time to enjoy games in the air conditioning. Outside, kids of all ages rode go-karts, a mini roller coaster and played miniture golf.

The Flowers panned a little stream loaded with "gems," various colored rocks. The kids were supplied with wooden-framed screens with which to wash out the sand and find the gems.

Flowers
Jamison and Ella Flowers pan for gems with their mom, Taylor Flowers, Sunday at Outlaw Pass.

Caleb Borjas, 17, and Joal Borjas, 13, were among the kids who toughed it out in the heat, playing a couple games of mini golf and riding the go-karts, more than once. It sweltered, but the young men seemed unbothered.

Other people, especially parents, looked for shade.

Not so for Crystal Arellano, who rode in a go-kart with her son Callen Arellano.

Arellano
Crystal and Callen Arellano strap in for a go-kart ride Sunday afternoon at Outlaw Pass.

Callen said he loved "whenever my daddy was ahead of me, then we try to go fast to catch him." He never did catch his dad, he said, with a smile and a bit of a giggle.

Inside, kids and parents enjoyed video games in cooler conditions.

Krimson Devos rode the ATV Slam motorcycle game with his dad standing close by him. And 2-year-old Anthony Rivas tried his luck with Lane Master Bowling, and Royce, Faye and little Grundy Hobbs delightedly played at the indoor games as well.

Andrew Martinez was 20 minutes into a few games of air hockey against his dad. Andrew was barely taller than the table, but he had pluck enough to beat his dad a couple times.

Devos
Krimson Devos rides the ATV Slam video game Sunday at Outlaw Pass.

When asked which game at Outlaw Pass that Andrew likes best, his mom smiled and said, "Oh, everything!"

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

Public Safety Reporter

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and a native of Minnesota.

