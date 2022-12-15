ARLINGTON — Refugio and Hawley are squaring off for the Class 2A, Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium.
The Bobcats (14-1) reached their first title game since 2019 thanks to a 20-yard field with just nine seconds left in a 24-21 win over top-ranked Timpson in the semifinals.
Hawley (15-0) is making its second consecutive trip to Arlington after a 34-20 win over Crawford last week. The Bearcats lost 47-12 to Shiner last year in the championship game.
Follow live updates below:
Final: Hawley defeats Refugio 54-28
2:34 — Refugio's Jordan King punches in a 3-yard touchdown, his second score of the day. Extra point by Alex Placencia is good.
7:00 — Hawley running back Austin Cumpton spins off of a Refugio defender and runs in a 10-yard touchdown. Extra point by Bobby Bell is no good.
End of the third quarter: Hawley led 48-21
1:11 — Refugio running back Eziyah Bland runs the ball 10 yards into the end zone. Kaleb Brown then runs in the 2-point conversion.
3:12 — Refugio's Chai Whitmire returns the kickoff to the Hawley 30-yard line.
3:28 — Hawley's Hez Parker intercepts Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown and returns it 50 yards for the touchdown. Diontay Ramon then hauls in the catch for the 2-point conversion.
3:41 — Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper finds Diontay Ramon for an 11-yard touchdown. 2-point conversion is no good, but Hawley's drive takes up over eight minutes of action.
Halftime: Hawley led 34-13
0:00 — Refugio's Isaiah Avery intercepts Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper to send the game into halftime.
0:22 — Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown finds Jordan King on a screen pass for a 35-yard touchdown. Alex Placencia's extra point kick is blocked.
1:12 — Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper finds a wide open Kason O'Shields behind the Refugio defense for a 66-yard touchdown. 2-point conversion is no good.
2:00 — Refugio running back Kaleb Brown runs in a 3-yard touchdown, capitalizing on a 4-play, 68-yard drive. Kicker Alex Placencia then knocks through the extra point.
2:30 —Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper finds wide receiver Diontay Ramon on a bubble screen, then Ramon runs for a 74-yard touchdown. Hooper then finds Will Scott for the 2-point conversion.
5:01 — Refugio running back Eziyah Bland fumbles the ball in the redzone. Hawley now takes over at its own 9-yard line.
7:11 — Hawley's Austin Cumpton runs in his third touchdown of the game, this one from 14 yards out. 2-point conversion is no good. Bearcats have now scored on each of Refugio's three turnovers.
10:04 — Hawley's Chandlin Meyers intercepts Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown. The Bearcats take over at their own 31-yard line.
10:28 — Hawley's Austin Cumpton with the 14-yard carry into the end zone, his second touchdown of the game. Quarterback Rodey Hooper then finds Chandlin Meyers for the successful 2-point conversion.
11:12 — Refugio goes for it on 4th-and-1 at their own 30-yard line, but Hawley's Hez Parker forces a fumble and the Bearcats take over at the Bobcats' 21-yard line.
End of the first quarter: Hawley led 6-0
0:32 — Refugio's Zander Wills forces a Hawley fumble. Kaleb Brown recovers and the Bobcats take over at their own 21-yard line.
3:12 — Refugio running back Kaleb Brown is tackled on 4th-and-1 short of the first down line. Bearcats take over at their own 37-yard line.
7:38 — Hawley running back Austin Cumpton runs in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to capitalize on the takeaway. They're unsuccessful on the 2-point conversion.
8:55 — Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown is sacked and fumbles the ball on the Bobcats' first drive of the game. Hawley takes over at Refugio's 20-yard line.
Pregame:
Refugio walks onto the AT&T Stadium field for its matchup against Hawley.
