ARLINGTON — Refugio and Hawley are squaring off for the Class 2A, Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium.

The Bobcats (14-1) reached their first title game since 2019 thanks to a 20-yard field with just nine seconds left in a 24-21 win over top-ranked Timpson in the semifinals.

Hawley (15-0) is making its second consecutive trip to Arlington after a 34-20 win over Crawford last week. The Bearcats lost 47-12 to Shiner last year in the championship game.

Follow live updates below:

Final: Hawley defeats Refugio 54-28 

2:34 — Refugio's Jordan King punches in a 3-yard touchdown, his second score of the day. Extra point by Alex Placencia is good. 

7:00 — Hawley running back Austin Cumpton spins off of a Refugio defender and runs in a 10-yard touchdown. Extra point by Bobby Bell is no good. 

End of the third quarter: Hawley led 48-21

1:11 — Refugio running back Eziyah Bland runs the ball 10 yards into the end zone. Kaleb Brown then runs in the 2-point conversion. 

3:12 — Refugio's Chai Whitmire returns the kickoff to the Hawley 30-yard line. 

3:28 — Hawley's Hez Parker intercepts Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown and returns it 50 yards for the touchdown. Diontay Ramon then hauls in the catch for the 2-point conversion. 

3:41 — Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper finds Diontay Ramon for an 11-yard touchdown. 2-point conversion is no good, but Hawley's drive takes up over eight minutes of action. 

Halftime: Hawley led 34-13

0:00 — Refugio's Isaiah Avery intercepts Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper to send the game into halftime. 

0:22 — Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown finds Jordan King on a screen pass for a 35-yard touchdown. Alex Placencia's extra point kick is blocked. 

1:12 — Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper finds a wide open Kason O'Shields behind the Refugio defense for a 66-yard touchdown. 2-point conversion is no good. 

2:00 — Refugio running back Kaleb Brown runs in a 3-yard touchdown, capitalizing on a 4-play, 68-yard drive. Kicker Alex Placencia then knocks through the extra point. 

2:30 —Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper finds wide receiver Diontay Ramon on a bubble screen, then Ramon runs for a 74-yard touchdown. Hooper then finds Will Scott for the 2-point conversion. 

5:01 — Refugio running back Eziyah Bland fumbles the ball in the redzone. Hawley now takes over at its own 9-yard line. 

7:11 — Hawley's Austin Cumpton runs in his third touchdown of the game, this one from 14 yards out. 2-point conversion is no good. Bearcats have now scored on each of Refugio's three turnovers. 

10:04 — Hawley's Chandlin Meyers intercepts Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown. The Bearcats take over at their own 31-yard line. 

10:28 — Hawley's Austin Cumpton with the 14-yard carry into the end zone, his second touchdown of the game. Quarterback Rodey Hooper then finds Chandlin Meyers for the successful 2-point conversion. 

11:12 — Refugio goes for it on 4th-and-1 at their own 30-yard line, but Hawley's Hez Parker forces a fumble and the Bearcats take over at the Bobcats' 21-yard line. 

End of the first quarter: Hawley led 6-0

0:32 — Refugio's Zander Wills forces a Hawley fumble. Kaleb Brown recovers and the Bobcats take over at their own 21-yard line. 

3:12  Refugio running back Kaleb Brown is tackled on 4th-and-1 short of the first down line. Bearcats take over at their own 37-yard line. 

7:38 — Hawley running back Austin Cumpton runs in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to capitalize on the takeaway. They're unsuccessful on the 2-point conversion. 

8:55 — Refugio quarterback Kelan Brown is sacked and fumbles the ball on the Bobcats' first drive of the game. Hawley takes over at Refugio's 20-yard line. 

Pregame: 

Refugio walks onto the AT&T Stadium field for its matchup against Hawley. 

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.