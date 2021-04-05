BEEVILLE
No sale April 2 in observance of Good Friday.
CUERO
No sale April 2 in observance of Good Friday
GONZALES
No sale April 3 in observance Easter.
KARNES CITY
No sale April 3 in observance of Easter.
KARNES COUNTY
April 1
Cattle on hand: 759. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $177-$205 (300-400) $172-$204; (400-500) $158-$202; (500-600) $145-$176; (600-700) $132-$158; (700-800) $122-$131.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $144-$182; (300-400) $147-$192.50; (400-500) $134-$175; (500-600) $112-$149; (600-700) $118-$136; (700-800) $104-$114.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $850-$975; plain, $650-$750; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,250-$1,675; plain, $835-$1,100.
Packer cows: High $70-$75; medium $62-$67; low, $40-$47.
Packer bulls: High $88-$95; medium $78-$83; low, $66-$71.
