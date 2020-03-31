EDNA

March 30

Receipts: 588

Steers: (200-300) $50-$190; (300-400) $55-$170; (400-500) $57-$167; (500-600) $50-$165; (600-700) $30-$130; and (700 and up) $55-$121.

Heifers: (200-300) $80-$143; (300-400) $38-$151; (400-500) $50-$167; (500-600) $49-$144; (600-700) $50-$144; (700 and up) $60-$106.

Stocker pairs: $825-$1,025.

Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$51; and (800 and up) $53-$69. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $62-$97.

NIXON

March 30

Volume: 816; cows: 225; bulls: 18

Steers: (200-300) $141-$193; (300-400) $143-$198; (400-500) $141-$174; (500-600) $126-$153; (600-700) $113-$133; (700-800) $100-$118.

Heifers: (200-300) $124-$158; (300-400) $126-$187; (400-500) $123-$151; (500-600) $110-$140; (600-700) $92-$124; (700-800) $77-$95.

Slaughter cows: $25-$70; slaughter bulls, $70-$91; stocker cows, $420-$980; pairs, $760-$1,150.

