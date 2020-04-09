EL CAMPO

April 7

Receipts: 206

Steers: (under 200) $134-$170; (200-300) $152-$162; (300-400) $142-$152; (400-500) $136-$148; (500-600) $126-$146; (over 600) $122-$126.

Heifers: (under 200) $115-$160; (200-300) $126-$144; (300-400) $129-$142; (400-500) $124-$144; (500-600) $115-$125; (over 600) $111-$120.

Slaughter cows: High dressing, $50-$60; lower dressing, $38-$48; thin, $15-$25.

Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$86; low dressing, $65-$75.

Replacement cows: Bred, $750-$840.

HALLETTSVILLE

April 7

Cattle on Hand: 694

Week ago: 1,454; Year ago: 1,196

Compared to last week: The area received very beneficial rains. The market was a little lower this week with most better quality calves selling $3 to $6 lower. No. 2 and plainer kinds remain slow. Market active but too many issues with fat and futures markets.

Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 lower on about 140 head total.

Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $50-$64; utility and fat cows, $48-$65; light weight canner cows, $33-$48; poor and weak cows, $20-$34.

Packer bulls: Utility and cutter bulls, $76-$83; light weight canner bulls, $64-$76.

Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (200-300) $148-$170; (300-400) $144-$187.50; (400-500) $132-$157.50; (500-600) $122-$152.50; (600-700) $110-$132.50; (700-800) $92-$115.

No. 1 Heifer calves: (200-300) $120-$152.50; (300-400) $120-$146; (400-500) $110-$141; (500-600) $108-$127.50; (600-700) $100-$122.50; (700-800) $86-$118.

WHARTON

April 8

Receipts: 433

Steers: (200-300) $90-$168; (300-400) $90-$168; (400-500) $34-$157; (500-600) $33-$149; (600-700) $74-$139; (700 and up) $57-$115.

Heifers: (200-300) $110-$178; (300-400) $125-$160; (400-500) $31-$157; (500-600) $90-$145; (600-700) $80-$127; (700 and up) $70-$101.

Packer cows: (600-800) $29-$50; (800 and up) $51-$69; packer bulls, (800 and up) $63-$82.

